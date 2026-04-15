Musanadah Facilities Management has appointed Brad Robbins as its new business development director, strengthening the company’s leadership team as it accelerates growth across Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding integrated facilities management sector.

Robbins brings more than 25 years of strategic facilities and asset management experience across the GCC and Australia, with a track record of delivering operational excellence, commercial growth and innovation across diverse built-environment portfolios. His career reflects a strong focus on sustainability, asset optimization and advancing best practice in facilities management.

He previously served as chief operating officer at PIF-owned, FMTech, where he was instrumental in developing integrated facilities management strategies designed to drive growth and elevate industry standards across the Kingdom.

Earlier roles include director of facilities and asset management in the UAE for a major luxury mixed-use developer and managing director of BGIS Australia, where he led growth and operations for major Australian defense infrastructure contracts.

In his new role, Robbins will focus on building strategic relationships with asset owners, developers and government stakeholders, enhancing Musanadah’s sector presence and driving revenue growth across the Kingdom. He will also expand Musanadah’s total facilities management (TFM) offering through a broad range of customized support solutions for critical infrastructure and giga-projects.

Commenting on the appointment, managing director Nigel Wright said this is a key addition to the team as Musanadah continues to strengthen its market position: “Saudi Arabia is experiencing extraordinary growth through Vision 2030 initiatives, giga-projects and national infrastructure programs even amid geopolitical tensions

“Brad’s appointment strengthens our ability to communicate Musanadah’s full IFM capability, particularly the strength of our MEP and hard services expertise that underpins everything we do.”

Wright added that Musanadah’s technical capability plays a central role in delivering consistent service across complex portfolios. He said: “Our advanced MEP and hard services capability is the foundation of our multi-award-winning IFM model and a key differentiator for Musanadah, backed by benchmarking to internationally-recognized Institute of Asset Management standards.

“This enables Musanadah to deliver consistent, high-quality service across diverse environments, from major metropolitan developments and critical infrastructure to Vision 2030 projects such as AlUla in remote desert locations including Kingdom-wide operators such as Najm Insurance, which operates more than 50 sites across the Kingdom.

“This technical and engineering capability, together with our full-service IFM model, are key differentiators for Musanadah, ensuring optimal asset performance, tech-driven resilience and long-term value for our clients.”

Robbins said Musanadah’s established technical depth provides a strong platform for future growth. He said: “Musanadah already delivers world-class facilities management across complex, multi-sector portfolios. Our focus moving forward is to ensure the market clearly recognizes the depth of the company’s technical expertise, particularly in MEP and asset lifecycle management.”

Robbins added: “By strengthening strategic partnerships with asset owners and developers, we will continue to expand Musanadah’s role in delivering integrated facilities management solutions that enhance performance, sustainability and operational resilience for high-value, large-scale projects across the Kingdom.

“Our mission is to continue expanding Musanadah’s TFM client base through our industry-leading range of customized support solutions for critical infrastructure, giga-projects and Vision 2030 sites while always ensuring the high standards of client satisfaction and operational excellence for which Musanadah is known.”

Musanadah’s growing project portfolio spans education (NAVA), logistics and critical infrastructure, including developments in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah Ports, DP World facilities and national broadcasting infrastructure (MBC), with further growth projected in the retail, oil and gas and healthcare sectors through Musanadah’s hospital-grade ISSA membership and training standards.

The company’s integrated operating model combines MEP and hard services, soft services, and security as well as energy and engineering management, backed by ISO-certifications, advanced asset management frameworks and CAFM-enabled performance monitoring.

Musanadah’s was recently named Best FM Company in Saudi Arabia at the SBIA Awards for the second consecutive year while also winning the 2025 MEFMA Award for Community and Social Impact in FM.

For more information, please contact Grant King at IHC: +971 56 6290054 grant@ih-c.com

About Musanadah

Musanadah Facilities Management is an award-winning facilities services company in Saudi Arabia offering a full range of integrated facilities management solutions tailored to meet client needs, from master developments to residential communities, industrial sites, and commercial offices, with the aim of protecting, maintaining, and optimizing client assets while implementing industry best practices.



As a full-service provider, Musanadah offers the full range of hard and soft facilities management, and HCIS-recognized manned security services offering innovative solutions tailored to meet the needs of clients and real-time performance management systems.

Musanadah offers comprehensive and customized facilities management solutions to clients across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the critical infrastructure, governmental, commercial, educational, leisure, residential, hospitality and retail sectors.

Musanadah manages and maintains its client facilities to the highest standards in terms of quality, efficiency, and cost-control, in accordance with the global best practices and internationally benchmarked standards, including BICSc, ISSA, and the Institute of Asset Management (IAM), as well as complying with relevant Quality, Health, Safety and Environment (QHSE) requirements.

Founded in 2010, Musanadah is a wholly owned subsidiary of Khobar-based diversified services group, Alturki Holding.

Through its partnership with CoolPlanet, Musanadah’s Energy & Sustainability Services (ESCO) arm – holders of SEEC Level 1 and 2 Licenses - combines local expertise with advanced international solutions to drive energy optimization and decarbonization initiatives for clients across Saudi Arabia, closely aligned with Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030 goals.

Musanadah has been recognized with several prestigious industry awards, including the coveted title of “Best FM Company in Saudi Arabia” at the SBIA Awards in both 2024 and 2025. In 2025, the company also received the MEFMA Award for Community and Social Impact in Facilities Management, along with a series of other industry accolades, reaffirming its position as a leader in the Saudi facilities management sector.