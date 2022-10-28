The renowned hotelier will draw upon his lengthy experience and valuable expertise to drive and lead the company’s ten exclusive properties and brands in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Marriott Hotels is delighted to announce that it has promoted Moustafa Sakr to Area General Manager of Luxury Hotels & Resorts in Abu Dhabi.

A distinguished hotelier and highly regarded expert in the market of luxury, Moustafa has over 20 years of hospitality experience spanning lavish, unique and unforgettable properties in the UAE and across the globe. Highly ambitious and determined, he gained his first General Manager position before he turned 40, and he is widely acknowledged to be one of the region’s most impressive and monumental hospitality talents.

A key driving force and irreplaceable part of the Marriott family for the past 11 years, his time as General Manager of the The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, and as Area General Manager of The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort and Al Wathba, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa were executed so flawlessly and skilfully that his responsibilities have been expanded to include seven more exquisite luxury properties.

Known for his fashionable style and charming personality, Moustafa calmly and smoothly guided Abu Dhabi’s two elegant and iconic St. Regis properties and the majestic and heritage-infused Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa through the many complications caused by the pandemic. A clear, strategic, and logical thinker, his vast array of skills and natural problem-solving abilities ensured that all three properties recovered from the global crisis quickly, while he received further admiration for propelling his teams to impressive levels of success and profitability.

Recognising his rare and invaluable talents, the Marriott organisation has now promoted the talented Australian to Area General Manager of Luxury Hotels & Resorts in Abu Dhabi. He will use his incredible skills and wisdom to motivate and inspire the teams at his existing three properties, plus The Abu Dhabi EDITION, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa and The Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal, Marriott Downtown, Marriott Executive Apartments and Courtyard by Marriott – World Trade Center.

Along with mentoring, training, and empowering his teams to grow as people and develop new skills, the resourceful leader will ensure that each location continues to progress, advance and achieve many more esteemed accomplishments.

Driven and committed, he will pour all his precious years of experience, priceless insights, and flawless organisational and people skills into enhancing the reputation of his entire portfolio.

Throughout his prosperous and outstanding career, the hands-on leader has maintained impeccable relationships with every owner, and curated magical and enchanting guest experiences by forging valuable partnerships with other luxury retailers and brand ambassadors.

Bright, motivated, and always ahead of every current fashion and craze, the wise and inspirational professional makes it his mission to set his own trends, have his finger on the pulse of everything that is going on in Abu Dhabi, and position the city as the most attractive and desirable place to visit and holiday in the UAE.

Moustafa Sakr, the newly appointed Area General Manager of Luxury Hotels & Resorts, Abu Dhabi, said: “It is a great recognition for me to expand my expertise and leadership to seven more iconic and exceptional properties of Marriott International in Abu Dhabi. Always thinking forward, I am also very keen to guide our teams in achieving greater results, enhance innovative thinking and maintain the standards that set us apart. My goal is to ensure we can do better, be better, act better and provide our associates with all possible opportunities to enhance their training, build trust and loyalty and develop them further in our environment. It is a great opportunity for me and my teams to enhance hospitality in Abu Dhabi and support the destination.”

He began his role leading Luxury Hotels & Resorts in Abu Dhabi in April 2022.

