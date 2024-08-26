Doha, Qatar: Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha proudly introduce Mirah Marhaendra as the new Cluster Director of Marketing Communications & Digital Strategy. An Indonesian native and esteemed leader in Marketing and Communications, Mirah brings extensive experience and unwavering dedication to excellence to this vital role. Mirah's expertise includes an in-depth knowledge of Food & Beverages, known for her creative approach to campaigns and extensive network across Southeast Asia. Mirah will lead marketing communications, digital strategies, social media presence, and strategic partnerships for both iconic brands. Her focus will be on enhancing the brand presence of both Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha, developing strategic partnerships, and driving innovation in the digital space. Under her guidance, the marketing team aims to deliver high-performing campaigns that resonate with key stakeholders and media partners, ensuring both hotels maintain their proud reputations in the region.

“I am incredibly excited to have joined both the Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha families,” said Mirah Marhaendra. “These hotels brands are truly unique, and I look forward to driving creative and impactful marketing strategies that will further elevate their presence in the luxury hospitality market. My goal is to build upon the strong foundation already in place and create campaigns that not only resonate with our guests but also strengthen our relationships regionally and in the wider world.”

Mirah’s most recent role was as the Director of Marketing and Communications at Raffles Jakarta, a position she has held since June 2021. During her tenure, she launched successful initiatives that garnered accolades and enhanced digital engagement with her social media and F&B focus creative campaigns.

She leads the activations for LVMH Champagne, Veuve Clicquot, Moet Chandon and recently Chandon. In 2022, Mirah received an Accor Global Bernaches Awardee. Accor’s Global Awards recognise outstanding contributions of women and men of Accor whose actions and exemplary behaviour embody the company spirit and values.

Mirah won the award with her Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, “Upcycling Fashion”, in celebration of International Women's Day, inspired and in collaboration with BOLD by Veuve Clicquot. She also successfully opened The Dining Room with Asia's Best 50 Restaurant Chef lineup and led the British Soiree initiatives, which are currently adopted and continue at Raffles Jakarta.

Before this, she served as the Corporate Public Relations Manager for The Legian Seminyak, Bali from 2015 to 2019 managing the iconic Bali’s Grand Dame and oversee the pre-opening of The Sira, Lombok. Her career also includes notable roles such as Senior Manager of Marketing Communications & Public Relations at Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts and Marketing Communication Manager at Conrad Hotels & Resorts.

Anna Olsson, Cluster Executive Commercial Director of Raffles Doha and Fairmont Doha, expressed their excitement about Mirah’s appointment: “Mirah is just the perfect addition to our team. Her proven track record of driving innovation in marketing and her deep understanding of digital strategy make her an invaluable asset. We are confident that our marketing efforts will reach new heights under her leadership, further solidifying our hotels’ positions as leaders in luxury hospitality.”

