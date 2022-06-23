Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Mastercard has reaffirmed its commitment to the GCC and wider region through the appointment of Mastercard veteran J.K. Khalil to lead its operations across the MENA East Cluster in his new role as Cluster General Manager.

In his new role, Khalil is responsible for the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan, and Oman, which make up Mastercard’s MENA East Cluster. Khalil has over 17 years of experience in banking, strategy consulting and technology, having held several positions across multinational banks, top tier consulting firms and tech start-ups. J.K. joined Mastercard as Middle East Region Lead for Mastercard Advisors, before most recently leading the business as Country Manager of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Levant.

The appointment is part of a series of leadership changes following Mastercard’s earlier announcement that saw the expansion of Mastercard’s EEMEA (Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa) region to include 81 of the 210 markets where Mastercard operates globally.

“I am delighted to step into this role and help build on a journey more than 35 years in the making. Mastercard’s commitment to the region is unmatched, and I look forward to working with the extraordinary and expanded team to come together with our partners in the public and private sectors to build on this legacy and create an inclusive, digital and more connected future for the communities we serve,” Khalil shared.

Mastercard has been at the forefront of digital transformation and payment technology innovation across the diverse MENA region. The appointments strengthen Mastercard’s commitment to driving financial inclusion, supporting a world beyond cash, and investing resources in key markets.

Khalil holds an MBA with distinction from the University of Chicago (Booth) and is the President of the GCC Alumni Club chapter. He also holds a Computer Systems & Networks Engineering degree from the Saint Joseph University in Beirut.

