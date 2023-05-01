Dubai, UAE: Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohamed Abdel Razek as the Group Head of Technology, Transformation & Information. In this role, he will lead Mashreq's technology organization and drive the successful delivery of all digital services. He will be responsible for adopting new and emerging technologies, ensuring service excellence to customers, and collaborating seamlessly with external partners.

Commenting on the appointment, Ahmed Abdelaal, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mashreq, said: "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mohamed Abdel Razek as our new Group Head of Technology, Transformation & Information. Mohamed's experience in leading technology functions in large corporations, combined with his education, makes him a valuable addition to our team. As we continue to invest in our digital capabilities and provide innovative services to deliver superior customer experience, Mohamed's leadership will be critical to our success."

Mohamed Abdel Razek added: "I am excited to join Mashreq and lead the technology organization towards success. I look forward to working with the team and collaborating with external partners to deliver innovative and customer-centric digital services that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

Mohamed is a seasoned technology professional with around 30 years of experience, having led Group and Regional Technology functions in large corporations. Noteworthy is his stint with Standard Chartered Bank, where he was associated since 2015 and last held the role of Chief Technology and Operations Officer for Africa & Middle East. Mohamed was also previously associated with British American Tobacco from 2007 to 2015, where he lastly held the role of Global Head of Technology Services.

Mohamed holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from McGill University in Canada. His extensive expertise in technology and digital transformation, combined with his leadership experience, will be instrumental in driving Mashreq's technology organization towards success.

-Ends-

