Effective September 1st, Eugenio Santagata will take on the role of Director of Fincantieri’s Naval Vessels Division. He succeeds Dario Deste, who is retiring after a long and distinguished career within the Group. Deste will continue to support the CEO in overseeing the development of operations in the United States.

A former officer in the Italian Army, Santagata has served in complex international operational contexts. He went on to hold executive roles in strategic companies in the defense sector. At Elettronica SpA (ELT Group), he led international development activities and strategic planning in high-priority geopolitical areas.

Since 2015, he has focused on cyber intelligence, cybersecurity, cryptography, and secure quantum communications. He founded and listed CY4GATE and led the transformation of Telsy, a TIM Group company, where he also held the position of Chief Public Affairs, Security & International Business Officer, during a relaunch phase in the Group’s history.

Santagata holds degrees in Law and Political Science, attended the Military School Nunziatella and the Military Academy of Modena and completed advanced studies in the United States, including an LL.M. in Law and an M.Sc. in Management, as well as an MBA from the London Business School. He lectures at LUISS Business School and Khalifa University and has been awarded the title of Knight of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, stated: “We are pleased to welcome Eugenio Santagata to a strategic role for the future of our Group. His background combines solid experience in the defense sector with a strong international business vision. This blend of expertise will be key to tackling the global challenges ahead. Our heartfelt thanks goes to Dario Deste for his remarkable contribution over many years of leadership within the Group.”

About Fincantieri

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only player active in all high complexity marine industry sectors. The Group is a leader in the construction of cruise ships, naval and offshore vessels, and stands out for its extensive experience in the development of underwater solutions, thanks to its integrated industrial structure capable of managing and coordinating all activities related to the commercial, defense, and dual-use sectors. It holds a strong presence in key markets also thanks to the internalization of high value-added, distinctive technologies; it is also a leader in sustainable innovation and in the digital transformation of the shipbuilding sector. The company is active in the field of mechatronics, electronics, and digital naval systems, as well as in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and marine interiors solutions. It also offers a wide range of after-sales services, including logistic support and fleet assistance. With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri is a global player with a production network of 18 shipyards worldwide and over 23,000 employees. It maintains its know-how, expertise and management centres in Italy, where it directly employs over 12,000 workers and creates around 90,000 indirect jobs.

