Dubai- Citi is pleased to announce the appointment of Tahany Taher as the new UAE Treasury and Treasury Solutions (TTS) & Corporate, Commercial & Public Sector Sales (CCPS) Head, reporting to the Treasury and Trade Solutions & Corporate, Commercial & Public Sector Sales Head for Middle East and Pakistan, Vivek Vaidyanathan.

In this role, Tahany will be responsible for developing and executing the overall TTS strategy in the UAE, focusing on business growth, superior client experience and engagement, management of risk and controls, and active regulatory engagement.



This appointment reflects Citi’s ongoing commitment to empowering top local talent and expertise, while delivering value to clients and stakeholders across the region.

Vivek Vaidyanathan, TTS & CCPS Head for Middle East and Pakistan said, “The UAE is a key growth market for Citi, and the TTS business in country plays a pivotal role within the Middle East and Pakistan sub-cluster. We’re excited to welcome Tahany to take on the responsibility of running our TTS business in the country. I am confident that Tahany’s track record, expertise, and leadership will be instrumental as we continue along the path of strengthening our franchise.”

Tahany brings over 19 years of banking experience that spans across Corporate & Commercial banking (CCB), Private & Wealth Banking, and Operations across several banks in the UAE. Prior to assuming her current role, she served as the Head of CCB for Citi UAE as of September 2024, a role focused on serving mid-sized companies in the country across different sectors, driving CCB’s strategy in the UAE, and helping clients gain access to the full suite of Citi's products. During her tenure, Tahany has consistently demonstrated success in driving business growth and ensuring strong governance.

Tahany Taher, UAE TTS & & CCPS Head said, “I am excited to take on the role of leading a key business for Citi in the UAE and to support our TTS clients by leveraging Citi’s extensive network and global banking expertise to help them achieve their goals. I look forward to supporting our teams and continue advancing our services global strategy in the UAE.”

Citi Services provide global solutions across 94 countries to help clients drive their business forward while investing in innovation to bring new solutions to life.

Tahany holds a Master’s degree from the University of Missouri and a Bachelor’s degree from the Bombay University majoring in Accounting and Economics. She has also completed her International Advisory and Capital Markets qualifications with the Chartered Institute of Bankers in the UK.

Media Contact:

Hasna Boufkiri

hasna.boufkiri@citi.com