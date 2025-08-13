The value of loans and financing extended to entities, including consumers and businesses in Saudi Arabia, has posted a double-digit growth.

Total bank credit in the kingdom reached SAR 3.18 trillion ($849 billion) as of the second quarter of 2025, marking a 15.7% increase over the same period last year, according to the latest data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA).

From 2020 to the second quarter of the year, total financing provided by lenders in the kingdom grew by 78.6% from SAR 1.78 trillion.

Central bank data also showed that lenders are increasingly more focused on financing with longer maturity, which is often associated with major projects or business expansion plans.

Long-term credit, which constituted the bulk of borrowings as of the second quarter, represented 49% of the total. Short-term loans accounted for 36.1% and medium-term financing, 14.9%.

All three types of credit saw significant double-digit growth compared to a year earlier, with long-term financing rising by 16.9%, and medium-term and short-term credit increasing by 10.1% and 8.5%, respectively.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)