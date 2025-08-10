Dubai, UAE: Hazem Al Hamed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Al Saqer Property Management LLC (ASPM), has been awarded the prestigious CEO of the Year Award at the Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2025. This notable recognition underscores Al Hamed’s exceptional legacy as one of the most respected figures in the UAE’s property management landscape.

In a special gala dinner hosted by Construction Business News ME (CBNME), in Al Habtoor Palace, Dubai, the event celebrated Middle East’s most influential real estate players, from established giants to emerging trailblazers.

Hazem Al Hamed expressed his great pride in this milestone, commenting: “Being named CEO of the Year is a great honor, and a reflection of more than 20 years of dedication, growth, and the exceptional team I’ve had the privilege to lead at Al Saqer Property Management.”

“Leadership is never a solo journey. This recognition belongs to every colleague and partner who drives our shared success.” Al Hamed added.

It’s worth noting that Hazem Al Hamed stands as a distinguished figure in the UAE’s real estate landscape. With a career spanning over two decades across property management, Al Hamed has consistently demonstrated a rare combination of strategic foresight and operational precision.

About Al Saqer Property Management (ASPM):

Al Saqer Property Management (ASPM), part of United Al Saqer Group LLC, is a leading property management company serving Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Northern Emirates.

ASPM specializes in providing high-quality property management solutions, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and client satisfaction. The company manages a wide range of residential, commercial, and retail properties, offering tailored services that exceed expectations.

For more about ASPM, visit: www.aspm.ae

About Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2025:

Pillars of Real Estate Awards 2025 is a prestigious event celebrating innovation, vision, and achievement across the region’s booming property sector.

The awards recognize standout developers, architects, and industry influencers behind the most impactful residential, luxury, and mixed-use projects.

As the region experiences rapid growth and transformation, the Pillars of Real Estate Awards aim to celebrate those redefining standards and inspiring the future of real estate in the GCC and beyond.