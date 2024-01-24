Dubai, UAE – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - Mace, the global company of consultancy and construction experts, has appointed Christopher Seymour to drive forward the next chapter of consultancy in the Middle East and Africa region.

In his new role, Christopher will be responsible for overseeing the growth, performance and service excellence of Mace in the Middle East and Africa region which comprises of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Egypt and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Christopher joins Mace with over 35 years of experience in the industry including holding the post of Managing Director for Mott MacDonald’s Middle East business for five years, a role which developed into Head of Strategy and Investment for Mott MacDonald’s Middle East, Africa and South Asian business.

Before his time at Mott MacDonald, Christopher spent over a decade at a senior level at Arcadis in the region and additionally supported strategic planning and international acquisitions.

Mace recently celebrated its 25th year of working in the UAE, leading on impressive projects such as Expo 2020 and inspiring construction delivery and countless achievements.

With over 7,000 employees across four global hubs - in the UK & Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific - Mace’s service offering ranges from programme and project delivery management to net-zero carbon solutions, design, digital and data services, cost consultancy, strategic advisory and PMO.

Mace teams are working on programmes of national significance, supporting huge transformation and growth plans within the region.

Christopher Seymour, Managing Director of MEA, Mace Consult, said:

“I am excited to be joining the Mace MEA team at a time of promising growth with many inspirational projects already being worked on.

“I know this region well and am proud to be taking forward the business into its next chapter of growth.

“I have always been impressed with Mace’s reputation and track record of innovative delivery and I look forward to working with the team to build our capability further.”

Jason Millett, Mace Group Deputy CEO and CEO of Consult, said:

“Our world-leading programme and project delivery teams are involved in some of the largest, most iconic and most complex programmes and projects across the Middle East and Africa.

“We are committed to driving the bold and exciting visions of our clients, bringing our delivery-focussed capabilities and taking things to the next level to deliver fantastic legacies for local communities.

“I look forward to seeing Christopher lead our teams in delivering global best practice and service excellence for clients and creating a positive impact for the region.”

Christopher Seymour is also a member of the Investment Committee of ENBD REIT and a member of Governing Council for the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

