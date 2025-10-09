Dubai, UAE – Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, was awarded the Diamond Award for Excellence in Culture, the highest distinction conferred annually by the Asociación Española del Lujo (Luxury Spain).

Her Highness is the only woman from the Arab region among this year’s global honourees, recognised for her vision, leadership, and contributions to advancing culture as a cornerstone of human progress and dialogue.

The award was presented by Her Royal Highness Princess Béatrice d’Orléans and Cristina Martín Blasi, Presidents and Founders of the Asociación Española del Lujo, during a ceremony held in Real Academia de Bellas Artes de San Fernando, Madrid. Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, received the honour on behalf of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa.

The International Luxury Awards – Diamonds of Excellence brought together 25 distinguished leaders from around the world, including Baroness Carmen Thyssen-Bornemisza, as well as representatives from the United Nations, Elie Saab, Mobile World Congress, the World Economic Forum, Chopard, and the Kering Group.

Founded in 2010, the Asociación Española del Lujo advances Spanish excellence across gastronomy, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and tourism. Its Diamond Award for Excellence recognises leaders worldwide for their cultural legacy, innovation, and commitment to humanistic values.