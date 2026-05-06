Kuwait: Kuwait International Bank (KIB) announced the appointment of Abdulrahman Alsaddah as General Manager of Risk Management, in a move that reflects the Bank’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its capabilities and supporting national talent to assume leadership positions.

Alsaddah brings over 23 years of experience in the banking sector, including around 15 years in corporate banking, equipping him with strong expertise in risk management and business development.

Prior to joining KIB, Alsaddah served as Chief Risk Officer at Gulf Bank since January 2025, after holding the role in an acting capacity for two years. He began his career at the bank in 2003 at the Customer Service Center, before moving to the Corporate Banking Group in 2006. He was later appointed Deputy General Manager of Risk Management in 2020, a role through which he gained broad experience across various areas of banking, including financial services for the contracting and trade sectors, as well investment, real estate, and structured workout.

Alsaddah holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Kuwait University. He has also completed several specialized training programs in credit and leadership at prestigious academic institutions, including Harvard Business School and the Wharton School.

It is worth noting that KIB continues to strengthen its approach to investing in national talent by attracting, empowering, and developing leadership capabilities. This enhances its readiness to face future challenges, supports its journey toward sustainable growth, and reinforces its institutional foundation.

About KIB

Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is a bank that operates according to the Islamic Shari’ah, based in the State of Kuwait. Incorporated in 1973, and originally known as Kuwait Real Estate Bank, KIB made the transition to its current Islamic operating model in 2007. In 2018, KIB embarked on a new phase of its journey full of innovation and development. As part of its new strategic direction, the Bank focuses on offering a next-level customer experience under the slogan: “Bank for Life”.

Through a network of branches spread across the State of Kuwait, KIB offers a broad range of banking products and services, as well as innovative digital banking solutions in line with international best standards. As part of its duty towards the community, the Bank also encompasses a leading social responsibility program that aims at positively impacting all members of the community through a wide range of impactful initiatives and activities.

Today, KIB has taken concrete steps in implementing its new strategic objectives. The Bank has cemented its role as a key player in the local banking industry and has continued to maintain its strong financial performance; enabling it to be globally recognized for its strong credit rating and financial position.