Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) has recently announced the appointment of Misam Al Hashemi as Head of Organisational Design and Workforce Planning, and Fatema Abu Alfath as Head of Branches and Premium Services. The appointments reflect the Bank’s firmly established approach to attracting and supporting experienced national talent, while strengthening its leadership framework in line with the requirements of the next phase and its sustainable growth strategy.

These appointments come as part of KFH-Bahrain’s ongoing commitment to developing its organisational structure and enhancing operational efficiency by attracting banking leaders with specialised expertise and a proven ability to create positive impact. This supports the achievement of the Bank’s strategic objectives, elevates customer experience and enhances the readiness of its workforce to keep pace with developments in the banking sector.

Misam Al Hashemi joins KFH-Bahrain with more than 19 years of experience in human resources and strategic workforce planning. Misam Al Hashemi will lead the strategic development and implementation of the Bank’s organisational design and workforce planning framework and required future skills, ensuring alignment between the organisational structure and the overall strategy.

Meanwhile, Fatema Abu Alfath, Head of Branches and Premium Services, brings more than 20 years of experience in the banking sector. In her role, Fatema Abu Alfath will oversee the day-to-day management of KFH-Bahrain’s branch network, service and distribution channels, as well as Premium banking services.

Additionally, the appointments of Misam Al Hashemi and Fatema Abu Alfath underscore KFH-Bahrain’s commitment to empowering Bahraini women and strengthening their presence in decision-making roles, stemming from the Bank’s belief in their pivotal role in developing the work environment and enhancing institutional performance. This approach aligns with KFH-Bahrain’s vision of providing equal opportunities and investing in qualified national talent, contributing to the development of a diverse leadership ecosystem capable of supporting growth and achieving sustainability.

Commenting on the appointments, Dana Bukhammas, Group Head of Human Resources, Transformation and Development at KFH-Bahrain, said: “The appointment of seasoned national leaders in the fields of organisational design and branch management reflects our ongoing commitment to building a leadership ecosystem capable of supporting the Bank’s strategy and achieving its future aspirations, based on our firm belief that human capital is the primary driver of success and sustainability.”

She added “At KFH-Bahrain, we place particular emphasis on empowering Bahraini women and supporting them to assume influential leadership roles, in recognition of their competence, experience and ability to contribute meaningfully to institutional development and make a tangible difference. The appointment of female leaders in key positions embodies our commitment to fostering diversity and building an inclusive work environment founded on merit and capability.”