Leading creative agency entourage brings in Karen Beggs as Chief HR Officer to reinforce the culture, values and the forward-looking vision as part of its growth strategy.

entourage has been on a growth spree, consistently expanding its presence across the region over the past few years, as well as launching creative studios internationally to serve the Middle East better.

Marking its 15th Anniversary milestone, the agency announced an ambitious 5-year strategic growth plan, in the beginning of the year, with people and culture at the very core. The company has been making concentrated efforts towards revamping its work culture and reinforcing its values and future forward vision. Making another significant step forward in this direction, the agency has recently appointed HR specialist, Karen Beggs as the Chief HR Officer.

Originally from Ireland, Karen comes with over two decades of experience in leading HR functions across Europe & Middle East. Her C-level expertise scales across Strategic Human Resource leadership, Change Management, Organizational Design, Culture Change and Operational Management.

“entourage is a leading agency with region-wide presence and ambitions for further growth. This comes to me both as an exciting challenge and opportunity to enhance and enrich the company processes and personnel and unlock full potential. The opportunity to join entourage at such a transitional stage has me thrilled as transformational work in my forte. I have my work cut out for me, but also and more importantly, I have the chance to bring entourage into a new era.” noted Karen, commenting on her appointment.

Directing significant investment towards talent development, the entourage growth plan aims reinforce the agency’s creative potential by building a formidable team, enabling it to become the leading force of creativity and innovation in the region.

Welcoming Karen, Mr. Mohammed Tayem, entourage Founding CEO stated, “I am glad that Karen is going to lead our most important vertical. I am sure her global outlook and vast experience will lead entourage to gain further momentum in keeping on top of the game, while balancing the welfare of our workforce. A superlative HR function is key to our idea of emboldening our work culture; one that is high-performing and mutually beneficial. With Karen onboard, I am confident we are going to build on it by leaps and bounds.”

About entourage:

Established in 2009, entourage has quickly grown into one of the leading live communication agencies in the region activating the most talked about campaigns. The multi-functional marketing consultants of entourage collaborate with a wide range of leaders across industry sectors, government entities and global campaigns to deliver effective solutions. The agency’s reputation across the region is built on long-standing partnerships with Google, Discovery Networks International, Prime Minister’s Office of UAE, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, Aramco, Royal Court of Saudi and many more brands and entities, with operations across 5 regional offices and a creative studio in Milan.