Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: JLL, a leading professional services firm specialized in real estate, investment management, and development consultancy services, has appointed Saud Mohammed Alsulaimani as its Country Head in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This move will see Saud expanding and strengthening JLL’s presence in the country as a market leader in real estate with a focus on technology and sustainability. This decision comes at a momentous time when national efforts are being maximized toward boosting the Kingdom’s business environment and increasing the capacity of Saudi citizens in leadership positions in the private sector on the back of the Saudization initiative.

“With Saudi Arabia focusing on economic diversification, there is an enormous opportunity for professional real estate companies to help the country in realizing its vision, and we intend to be at the forefront of it," said Thierry Delvaux, CEO of JLL Middle East, Africa and Turkey. "With his extensive experience, we are confident that Saud, as JLL's Country Head in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will not only add enormous value to our business and clients but also help us in supporting the Kingdom in its transformation journey.”

“It is an honor to join an industry leader like JLL and to support the Kingdom's growth journey,” said Saud Alsulaimani, Country Head of JLL Saudi Arabia. “JLL's growth in Saudi Arabia has been nothing short of remarkable, and I am excited to be a part of the journey ahead as we strengthen our position in the country while ensuring continued success and value for our clients.”

Prior to joining JLL, Saud was the Executive Director at the Tourism Development Fund, where he managed the Real Estate Development and Research department. He was also an independent Board Member of Al Rajhi REIT Publicly Traded Fund, delivering effective strategic counseling including the management of a diversified portfolio of real estate properties spread across multiple sectors and cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In the past, Saud also served as a Partner at Knight Frank, managing its real estate valuation and advisory practice in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain. Additionally, Saud was part of the Real Estate and Infrastructure team at the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) which is behind key development projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia including Neom, The Red Sea Project, KAFD, Qiddiya and ROSHN.

Earlier this year, JLL announced the appointment of a non-executive board of leading business figures in Saudi Arabia to advise on the firm’s sustainable and growth-driven strategy in the Kingdom. The board formed by Jehad Alkadi, Chief Executive Officer of Arriyadh Development Company in the capacity of a board chairman; Hawazen Nazieh Nassief, Environmental, Social and Governance Advisor; Mohammed Al Khars, Chairman of Innovest Properties; and Musaab Al-Muhaidib, Chief Executive Officer of Al Muhaidib Entertainment Ventures.

JLL was one of the first real estate consultancies to establish itself in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over a decade ago with offices in Riyadh, Jeddah, and Al Khobar. With over 300 employees in the Kingdom as of today, it has supported the Saudi vision and has successfully advised some of the Kingdom’s biggest real estate developments and giga projects including the King Abdullah Financial District, Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Non-Profit City, and other landmark projects by the Diriyah Gate ‍Development Authority.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 102,000 as of June 30, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1400 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Johannesburg and Nairobi: www.jll-mena.com.

