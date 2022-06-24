Riyadh, KSA: JLL, a leading professional services firm specialized in real estate, investment management and development consultancy services, has appointed David Duke as head of International Residential in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

David joins JLL MENA with over twenty years’ experience working across residential property for some of the UK’s most established property agencies, specializing in investment and development. During this time, he has broken records for investor transactions and traveled extensively to market UK property across the world. Most recently, David has spent the last three years setting up Duke Associates, which is a platform to sell UK property, while also acquiring property on behalf of international investors.

In his new role, David’s main focus will be on continuing to strengthen JLL’s residential presence in the Middle East, building upon the firm’s market share in the country and region, with a view to grow and build a team of people between Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Region in due course.

David Duke, Director and head of International Residential in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – JLL MENA comments, “I am absolutely delighted to join JLL MENA in this truly exciting period and to be able to offer best-in-class service to all of our clients.”

Will McKintosh, Senior Director and head of Residential & Investment - JLL MENA comments, “JLL MENA is delighted to continue to strengthen its residential team in the Middle East with another senior and strategic hire – David Duke – in order to grow our business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We believe in the growth opportunity in the Kingdom and the region as we look to further expand our residential business globally. David will be focused on building on, not only our residential business in Saudi, but also our Private Office offering. David comes with an impressive CV, having worked on extremely high-profile projects like One Hyde Park. Having been raised in Saudi Arabia, he has a good understanding of the country and region’s rich culture”.