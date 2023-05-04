Sharjah: Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, issued a resolution designating H.E. Reem Abdul Rahman Bin Karam as Director General of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council.

Reem Bin Karam, one of the most prominent women leaders in Sharjah, contributed significantly to the advancement of women locally and internationally. She is a graduate of the American University of Sharjah with a major in Interior Design, and she has gained extensive experience working on a variety of government and private sector initiatives. Bin Karam also made significant contributions as a member of the Sharjah Development Forum in 2006 and was appointed to the Forum's Board of Directors in February 2010.

Reem's dedication to charity is exemplified by her role as Chairperson of the Pink Caravan. The caravan’s ride continued a series of successful trips throughout the UAE, providing complementary examinations to everyone. During its most recent route in February, the Pink Caravan mobile clinic screened 8,775 men and women for breast cancer and played a crucial role in educating the public about the significance of early breast cancer screening. Reem utilized her experience in a new environment when she led the Communication and Events Committee during the 2014 Arab Women's Sports Tournament. Her committee organized the opening and closing ceremonies with exceptional effort. The committee's media and public relations practices were also recognized throughout the participating delegations and the audience.

Reem was appointed a Director of the Nama Women Advancement Foundation in 2016, leading a number of initiatives that empower women within their communities. The Women's Economic Empowerment Global Summit and the introduction of the "Elevate" platform which aims to promote fair practices between men and women in the workplace were two of Nama's major initiatives. Numerous local and international agreements were signed to support women's advancement, such as the agreement signed with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to support 100 talented Afghan refugee women to pursue a career in the craft of carpet weaving in cooperation with Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council – formerly affiliated with Nama –, which supports the craftswomen with material costs, production supplies, and providing sustainable streams of income.

Since its establishment in 2016, Irthi has celebrated the modern production of traditional handcrafted designs. The council's creative selections of products have been featured recently in Milan Design Week 2023 under the title "Echoes of Alchemy" attracting a significant number of visitors with a passion for traditional crafts and designs inspired by Emirati culture. Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council aspires to support and promote the creative works of women artisans on a global scale.

The Council is prominently represented at the most prestigious design platforms, including London Design Fair, Maison d'Exceptions at Premiere Vision Paris, and Downtown Design in Dubai. UNESCO's Creative Cities Network has designated Sharjah as a city of 'Crafts & Folk Art' for the traditional Talli craft in 2019 as a result of Irthi's initiatives.

-Ends-