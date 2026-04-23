UAE: Network International (Network), a leading fintech company across the Middle East and Africa (MEA), today announced the appointment of Soumia Majumdar-Mears as Group Chief Internal Audit Officer.

In this role, Soumia will lead the Group Internal Audit function and be responsible for shaping and delivering a forward-looking, risk-based internal audit plan aligned with the Group’s strategic priorities and regulatory requirements. She will play a key role in strengthening the overall control environment while providing strategic thought leadership on emerging risks across financial services, technology, and cybersecurity, ensuring the organization remains resilient and well-positioned in an evolving risk landscape.

Murat Cagri Suzer, Group CEO of Network International, commented, “Soumia joins us at a critical point as we cement our position as the biggest insights-led fintech that is accelerating commerce and delivering seamless payment experiences. With deep expertise in governance, risk management, and internal controls – and a strong track record of building digitized, AI-enabled and data-based audit functions – Soumia takes on the responsibility of strengthening Network’s internal assurance framework and supporting our continued focus on transparency, resilience, and regulatory excellence.”

As a qualified Chartered Accountant, Soumia has a proven track record of excellence in internal audit, risk management, and payments, and is recognised for building high-performing teams while driving innovation within audit and governance functions.

Previously Soumia served as Global Head of Global Payments Solutions and Customer Channels Audit at HSBC, based in London and Hong Kong. Throughout her career, she has led complex global audits, advised senior stakeholders and non-executive directors, and pioneered data-led and technology-enabled audit approaches. The appointment underscores Network International's dedication to attracting best in class talent to drive its strategic objectives and further solidify its position as a fintech leader in the region.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries – empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

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