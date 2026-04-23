Emrill, a leading UAE-based integrated facilities management provider, has announced the appointment of Khadija Alhirey as HR director and member of the executive leadership team.

In her new role, Alhirey will lead Emrill’s HR function, with a mandate to align people strategy with business objectives, strengthen organisational capability and build a sustainable talent pipeline to support the company’s growth. She will focus on workforce planning, talent development and employee engagement across the organisation.

A key priority for Alhirey will be advancing Emiratisation across the business, strengthening the development of local talent and positioning facilities management as a viable long-term career path for UAE nationals. This includes increasing awareness of opportunities within the sector, alongside engagement with universities, early-career programmes and targeted initiatives to attract talent across all levels of the organisation.

Alhirey brings over 15 years of HR leadership experience in the UAE across banking, aviation and healthcare. Prior to joining Emrill, she served as vice president - head of graduate resourcing at First Abu Dhabi Bank. Her experience also includes senior HR roles at Emirates Flight Catering (Emirates Group) and at one of Abu Dhabi’s leading hospitals, where she led HR transformation, Emiratisation and workforce planning initiatives.

Emrill’s CEO, Stuart Harrison, commented on the appointment: “Khadija brings a strong combination of strategic and operational HR experience, with a clear track record in workforce development and Emiratisation. Her appointment strengthens our leadership team and supports our continued focus on building capability across the organisation. We are confident her expertise will further enhance our people strategy and support Emrill’s long-term growth.”

Commenting on her new role, Alhirey said: “Facilities management is a people-driven industry and Emrill’s success is built on the expertise and commitment of its workforce. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to strengthen the company’s people-first strategy, build sustainable talent pipelines and continue developing a high-performing culture that supports both organisational growth and employee development.”

Alhirey will also focus on strengthening internal progression pathways, with an emphasis on developing talent from within the organisation through structured training and leadership programmes.

Beyond her corporate role, Alhirey contributes to academic and industry development across the UAE, serving as co-chair of the Industry Advisory Council for its Human Resources Management programme. She delivers guest lectures and industry sessions on HR leadership, Emiratisation and workforce transformation at institutions, including Zayed University, Higher Colleges of Technology and the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Training.

Alhirey holds an Executive MBA from Bayes Business School, City St George’s, University of London, a Level 7 postgraduate diploma from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Houston–Clear Lake.

For more information, please contact Kimberley Bostock at IHC: +971557901296 kimberley@ih-c.com