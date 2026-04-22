Dubai, UAE – Gaming-focused entertainment platform Exscape has announced the appointment of Mario Pérez Guerreira as its new Chief Growth Officer, marking a strategic move as the company accelerates its international expansion.

Homegrown in the UAE, Exscape has surpassed 10 million downloads and reached 1.7 million monthly active users in under a year. With a growing presence across key markets in Africa and the Middle East, the platform is rapidly emerging as a strong player in the evolving attention economy.

Guerreira brings over 15 years of experience across the global entertainment and esports ecosystem, with a proven track record in scaling businesses, driving market expansion, and building high-impact partnerships across Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Prior to joining Exscape, he held senior leadership roles at GGTech Entertainment and LVP (Mediapro), two of the world’s leading esports tournament organizers behind large-scale events such as Gamergy. During his tenure, he played a key role in expanding operations, launching new markets, and diversifying revenue streams.

Earlier in his career, Guerreira led global sales and partnerships initiatives at StubHub, where he managed multi-country operations and drove sustained commercial growth, particularly across Latin America.

In his new role, Guerreira will focus on accelerating Exscape’s growth trajectory, expanding its global footprint, and strengthening its position within the rapidly evolving attention economy.

“I’m very excited to have joined Exscape as Chief Growth Officer,” said Guerreira. “Throughout my career, one constant has defined my journey: a deep passion for entertainment and gaming, and the opportunity to connect audiences with highly engaging experiences at scale.”

“Joining Exscape represents a natural next step. What excites me most is the opportunity to help grow a product that is not only highly engaging, but also demonstrating exceptional market fit and strong early traction. We are building something that resonates with users today, while laying the foundation for what entertainment and interactive engagement can look like tomorrow.”

He added that the company’s roadmap includes expansion into new entertainment verticals and a continued focus on competing for “the most valuable asset in today’s market—user attention.”

Commenting on the appointment, Faisal Zaidi, President of Exscape, said:

“As we accelerate our expansion across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and LATAM, this next phase of Exscape’s journey requires world-class leadership. Bringing in a Chief Growth Officer is a strategic step toward building the scale, structure, and momentum needed to take Exscape global, with the right people driving that journey forward.”

The appointment comes as Exscape continues to gain early traction, positioning itself at the intersection of gaming, entertainment, and engagement-driven digital experiences.