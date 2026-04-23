Dubai, UAE: Tharaa Labs, a Dubai-based AI Content Studio and Digital Agency, backed by Pepper Communications Group (PCG), has announced the appointment of Mohammed Shahid as Business Director, reinforcing its commitment to building a high-performance leadership team with deep regional expertise.

Shahid brings 20+ years of experience in digital communications, marketing and business development across the MENA region and India. He has worked with leading agencies, including Edelman, Text100, Ubrik Media, Kreata Global, and Digitally in the past, where he led commercial growth mandates for brands across sectors. His understanding of the UAE's fast-moving media and marketing ecosystem makes him a strategic fit for Tharaa Labs' initial growth phase.

In his new role, Shahid will be responsible for providing strategic inputs, leading business development, building client relationships across key verticals, and expanding Tharaa Labs footprint in the UAE ahead of the company's planned expansion into Saudi Arabia and Qatar by 2027.

Roshan Mohan, Founder, Tharaa Labs & Group MD, PCG, said: "Shahid brings exactly the kind of regional depth and market intelligence that Tharaa Labs needs at this stage of growth. As we accelerate our ambition across the MENA corridor, having a business leader who understands the nuances of this market and the speed at which it moves is critical. We are delighted to see him step into this role."

Mohammed Shahid, Business Director, Tharaa Labs, added, "Tharaa Labs is positioned at a compelling intersection of AI-driven content capabilities and strategic communications, a space that is rapidly becoming central to how brands compete in the region. I am excited to be part of building something genuinely differentiated for the MENA market, and look forward to driving meaningful growth for our clients."

The appointment comes on the heels of Tharaa Labs' formal launch in Dubai earlier this month. The company's service offerings, spanning AI video production, generative content pipelines, brand voice modelling, and multilingual content at scale, are already in active demand across Real Estate, Retail, Hospitality, Automotive, E-Sports, and BFSI-Fintech sectors.

PCG, with over 13 years of experience in India, provides Tharaa Labs with proven methodologies, cross-sector expertise, and a ready-to-deploy capability infrastructure, particularly relevant for brands with India-MENA growth corridors.

About Tharaa Labs

Tharaa Labs is a Dubai-based Communications Advisory firm and AI Content Studio, built to serve the strategic communications and visual content needs of brands across the MENA region. PCG is the backing entity behind Tharaa Labs, an AI-led content studio and digital agency headquartered in Dubai, UAE, serving the EMEA region. Tharaa Labs combines PCG’s 13+ years of communications expertise with generative AI to deliver high-impact social content, AI video production, brand voice modelling, and multilingual content at scale for modern brands.

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About PCG

Pepper Communications Group (PCG) is an integrated communications consultancy founded in 2011, offering strategic communication services across public relations, media outreach, and stakeholder engagement. With experienced professionals across communication verticals, PCG helps brands shape compelling narratives, connect with their audiences, and enhance their visibility through structured PR and strategic communication initiatives

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