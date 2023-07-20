Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Mango House Seychelles and Canopy by Hilton Mahé, which is set to open later this year, is delighted to announce the appointment of Giuseppe Ressa as Cluster General Manager, bringing with him 40 years of international hopsitality experience – from the Middle East, Europe, and Asia – to the role.

Returning to the family of Hilton Hotels & Resorts, where he started his career many years ago, Giuseppe will be joining the team with motivation, excitement, and passion. Driven by his love for exotic, luxury destinations, the exceptional location, positioning, and offering at both of the resorts are what drew him to his new position.

“As I step into the role of Cluster General Manager at Mango House Seychelles and Canopy by Hilton , I am filled with excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to lead this exceptional team. Together, we will cultivate an unforgettable experience for our guests, where the lush beauty of Seychelles meets barefoot luxury and impeccable hospitality,” said Giuseppe Ressa.

Born in a southern Italian city called Bari, Giuseppe studied Hotel Management before securing his first ever role as a Chef at Hilton Stratford Upon Avon. Since, Giuseppe has worked his way up with Hilton International in Switzerland, France, Venezuela, Taiwan, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam, and became General Manager in French Polynesia 20 years ago – a move that spearheaded his career as he went on to manage luxury hotels across Jordan, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Malaysia, Borneo, and Indonesia.

In his last role as General Manager in Doha, Giuseppe was tasked with opening the most iconic and luxurious hotel in the city, overseeing the entire process – from hiring and shortlisting the executive committee and defining sales and marketing strategies, to finalising the F&B concepts. His experience in the Middle East laid the foundations for future successes in luxury hospitality, a trend that Giuseppe hopes to continue in his new role at Mango House Seychelles and Canopy by Hilton.

Mango House Seychelles is an exclusive Seychellois island oasis offering an authentic yet luxurious experience for those looking to connect to art and culture. Opened in 2021, Mango House is a contemporary reimagining of the former residence of one of the most celebrated photographers in the world, Gian Paolo Barbieri.

Canopy by Hilton, set to open in Q4 2023, will be located on the Anse à al Mouche beach in Mahé. The resort is set to bring a new sense of vibrancy to the oceanfront community and will offer 120 locally inspired guestrooms.

Hilton operates six brands in Africa and the Indian Ocean and recently reached the milestone of 100 hotels trading or in the pipeline across the continent. Hilton remains steadfastly committed to the sustainable development of travel and tourism across the region and has implemented several award-winning sustainability measures at its three operational Seychelles properties. These range from the removal of plastic straws and bottles to the use of locally sourced produce, through to wildlife conservation and community engagement projects.

-Ends-

For media enquries, please contact:

Aman Gurnani

PR Executive, Seven Media

Email: amangurnani@sevenmedia.ae

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 world-class brands comprising more than 7,000 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for six consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 146 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About LXR Hotels & Resorts

LXR Hotels & Resorts is a curated collection of independent and spirited luxury properties celebrating the timeless pursuit of personal adventure. Found in the world's most alluring destinations, LXR Hotels & Resorts connects legendary properties into an exclusive network of hotels that are set apart by individual design, an unrivaled commitment to personalized service and elegant, yet locally immersive, experiences for guests. Each member of the collection features its own enchanting pedigree, story and character that is steeped in the originality of its locale and provides a luxurious base of exploration for the intrigued yet discerning adventurer. LXR Hotels & Resorts is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company, and each property benefits from the strength of the Hilton enterprise and its award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience an inspiring stay at LXR Hotels & Resorts by booking at lxrhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about LXR Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/lxr.

About Canopy by Hilton

Canopy by Hilton is a vibrant boutique lifestyle brand, providing guests a place in the neighborhood to relax and recharge with simple, guest-directed service, comfortable spaces, an energizing atmosphere, and thoughtfully local choices. Each hotel is designed as a natural extension of its neighborhood and delivers a fresh approach to hospitality and the guest experience. The Canopy portfolio includes more than 35 open properties around the globe with 30 under development across 17 countries and territories. Experience a positive stay at Canopy by Hilton by booking at canopybyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Canopy by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/canopybyhilton, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest.