Saudi Arabia – Initial has announced the appointment of Rami Abdulaziz AlMaddah as chief executive officer.

AlMaddah brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience in Saudi Arabia across facilities management, real estate, transportation, retail, banking and industrial sectors, with a distinguished track record in business growth, transformation, governance and operational excellence.

As an accomplished C-suite executive, he has led corporate strategy, digital and financial transformation, and performance improvement initiatives across complex organizations. He is recognized for building strong stakeholder relationships, leading cross-functional teams and driving restructuring and P&L optimization programs to support long-term business objectives.

With over 20 years’ experience navigating regulatory frameworks, ensuring Saudization compliance and securing high-value contracts, AlMaddah has leveraged data-driven decision-making to achieve multi-million SAR revenue growth. He specializes in risk mitigation, technology innovation and integration to enhance asset utilization and workforce efficiency. He has also built sustainable business models and positioned organizations for long-term market leadership, driving strategic growth across sectors.

AlMaddah is recognized for strengthening financial discipline, enhancing asset performance and driving digital transformation, alongside advancing workforce nationalization across 70 retail outlets and building scalable organizations positioned for long-term value creation and market leadership.

Commenting on his appointment, AlMaddah said: “I am pleased to join Initial at a time of strong growth and opportunity in the Kingdom. The business has built a solid foundation over more than four decades and I look forward to working closely with the team to further strengthen our capabilities, expand our presence and continue delivering high-quality services to our clients.”

AlMaddah holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the American University in Cairo and has completed advanced leadership and management studies.

His appointment reflects Initial’s continued focus on local talent, leadership excellence, sustainable growth and delivering lasting value for its clients across the Kingdom.

For more information, please contact:

Lina Moubarak

lina.moubarak@intialsaudi.com

+966 56 343 6360

ABOUT INITIAL SAUDI ARABIA COMPANY

Founded in 1983, Initial Saudi Arabia Company is one of the Kingdom’s longest-established providers of integrated facilities management and professional services, operating across Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and NEOM. For over four decades, the company has supported both public and private sector organisations with large-scale, high-performance FM solutions built on reliability, innovation and operational excellence.

Initial Saudi Arabia Company has been recognized with back-to-back Mobilisation of the Year awards (2024 and 2025) at the Middle East FM Awards, reflecting its market-leading capability in complex projects and delivering consistent service quality across diverse environments.

Guided by its promise to stand “Behind Every Project,” Initial Saudi Arabia Company continues to elevate standards across the Kingdom’s built environment through disciplined execution, trusted partnerships and a deep commitment to customer success.

For more information, please visit www.initialsaudi.com.