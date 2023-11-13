Dubai Duty Free announced the first luxury car winner in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise at the draw held today at the Dubai Airshow site in Dubai World Central.

Mr. Vivek Kumar, a 30-year-old Indian national based in Manama, Bahrain became the proud owner of a Mercedes Benz S500 (Selenite Grey) car in Finest Surprise Series 1855 with ticket 0374, which he purchased on 28th September on his way back to Manama from Dubai.

A regular participant in Dubai Duty Free's promotion for 9 years now, Mr. Kumar is the owner of an engineering, construction, and mechanical company in Manama.

“It has always been a pleasure to visit Dubai Duty Free and participate in this promotion. Thank you very much for this amazing win!” he said.

Today’s Finest Surprise draw attracted several exhibitors and visitors who had purchased tickets for the popular promotion was conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing and Dave Cattanach, General Manager – The Irish Village complex.

The operation has a total of four luxury vehicles sharing the limelight with the latest aircraft at the Dubai Airshow and will conduct a draw over four days including one Millennium Millionaire Series promotion.

Tickets for the remaining luxury cars are on sale at the Dubai Duty Free counters and in the Dubai Duty Free shop throughout the weeklong Dubai Airshow which comes to an end on Friday, 17th November. The luxury cars include a BMW 740i M Sport (Black Sapphire Metallic), BMW 740i M Sport (Dravit Grey Metallic) and Mercedes Benz G 63 (Polar White).

