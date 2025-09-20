Sharjah: The Board of Directors of the Arab Union for International Exhibitions and Conferences (AUIEC), operating under the umbrella of the Council of Arab Economic Unity (CAEU) affiliated with the League of Arab States (LAS), has re-elected H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, as Chairman of the Board for a new term.

The decision was made in recognition of his distinguished contributions and continuous efforts to promote the conference and exhibition industry in the Arab region and strengthen the AUIEC’s position at both the regional and international levels.

The announcement was delivered during the AUIEC’s regular virtual meeting, chaired by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AUIEC and CEO of the Expo Centre Sharjah. The meeting was attended by H.E. Mahmoud Youssef Al-Jarrah, Secretary-General of AUIEC, along with delegates and representatives of 18 member states.

The Board of Directors said the growth of AUIEC’s membership base to 18 Arab states marks a strategic step that reflects the Union’s growing regional influence and expanding network. This growth further strengthens the exhibition sector’s role in fostering economic cooperation and increasing trade exchange among Arab nations.

The Board also emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation and integration among member states to support the exhibition and conference industry across the Arab world.

The meeting’s agenda included discussions on a series of proposals and action plans. Looking ahead, AUIEC is set to organize the Arab Trade Exhibition 2026 in Syria and plans to host the Events Management Forum in collaboration with Expo Centre Sharjah. The forum will provide a platform for knowledge exchange and the adoption of international best practices in the exhibition industry.

The Board also recognized advancements in Mauritania’s exhibitions infrastructure, highlighting its growing readiness to host high-profile regional and international events, thereby supporting trade and industry growth.

During the meeting, Mohammad Hamza, Director General of the General Organization for International Exhibitions and Markets, was confirmed to the AUIEC’s Board of Directors and elected to serve as Vice President.

H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the AUIEC’s Board of Directors for re-electing him as Chairman of the Board.

He said this responsibility serves as a motivation to continue developing the exhibition and conference industry across the Arab world and to strengthen the Union’s position as a unifying platform for member states and institutions in this vital field.

“The Union will pursue its efforts to expand strategic partnerships and enhance the exhibitions sector’s role in fostering economic cooperation and increasing trade exchange among Arab nations,” Al Midfa added.

For his part, H.E. Mahmoud Youssef Al-Jarrah said that AUIEC’s regular meetings serve as a key platform for shaping developmental agendas, sharing insights, and discussing proposals on the current and future status of exhibitions in the Arab region.

He underscored the exhibitions sector’s critical role in fostering sustainability practices and its contribution as a fundamental pillar supporting national economic growth.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com