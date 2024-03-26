United Arab Emirates, Dubai – Homegrown hospitality group, EATX, has appointed industry veteran, Nick Comaty as Chief Operations Officer. With an impressive history of managerial excellence for some of the city’s most iconic destinations including Four Seasons, NAMMOS, Sky 2.0, SLS Dubai and most recently as Vice President of Operations and Development for Ennismore in the MEA, Nick is the ideal choice to take the reins as the brand continues to expand in the region.

With 20 years of global experience in countries including the USA, Canada, Lebanon, Switzerland and the Middle East; Nick brings a dynamic approach to successful business execution in the hospitality sector, leaving a string of F&B success in his wake.

In his new role, Nick will oversee EATX, and its 12 brands; most notably, The Guild in DIFC, Common Grounds, Hawkerboi and Byron Bather’s Club, spearheading the development of EATX in achieving its goal of becoming the leading hospitality group in the UAE and positioning the flagship brands as must visit destinations in Dubai for visitors and locals alike.

"I have long been an admirer of Tom Arnel and his EATX journey,” said Comaty. “It’s an exciting time to join a trailblazing homegrown group with their global expansion pipeline. The future is extremely exciting to work with the team to build upon the group’s outstanding reputation in Dubai and abroad".

With several industry accolades under his belt including nominations in: Hotel & Catering News Middle East’s Hospitality Heavy-Weight of the Year and Caterer Middle East’s Restaurateur of the Year, in 2022s, it is with no doubt that Nick is set shake things up and take EATX to new heights.

EATX, founded in 2013 by Tom Arnel, is now home to some of Dubai’s most loved and cherished brands, showcasing culinary excellence, entrepreneurship and expansion, this hospitality group shows no sign of slowing down.

“We are really thrilled to have Nick on board with the EATX team as we gear up to take the company to the next level,” said Tom Arnel, EATX founder. “Nick’s extensive global hospitality experience along with his broad ranging talent and drive - will shape our vision for Dubai and beyond.”

MEDIA ENQUIRIES, INTERVIEWS & EXCLUSIVES:

Josh Craddock - Marketing Director josh@eatx.com