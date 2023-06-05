Bridgestone Middle East and Africa (MEA), one of the global leaders in tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, has appointed Gurhan Cevikel as its new Head of Marketing to spearhead the organisation’s marketing strategies in the region.

Gurhan assumed his new role as the Head of Marketing for the Middle East and Africa region on May 1, 2023. In his new role, he reports directly to Jacques Fourie, Vice President and Managing Director of the MEA region, and has a dotted line reporting to Thierry Jupsin, Vice President of Brands Marketing for the Europe, Middle East, India, and Africa (EMIA) region.

As the Head of Marketing - MEA, Gurhan is in charge of defining, coordinating, and executing the marketing strategy for the MEA region in line with the BSEMIA Marketing Guidelines and MEA strategic priorities. He oversees all marketing activities - including Brand Platforms Activation, Trade Marketing, Communication, Digital Marketing, Pricing, and Strategic Planning.

Gurhan said, “I am honoured to join Bridgestone MEA as the Head of Marketing, embarking on a thrilling journey of innovation and growth. I look forward to contributing to the efforts of Bridgestone MEA to position itself a leading global mobility solutions provider and will dedicate my expertise to further develop the company by delivering high-quality solutions to customers. Together, we will redefine the boundaries of marketing, steering our brand towards unrivalled success.”

Gurhan brings with him over 18 years of extensive experience in sales, marketing, business development, consulting, deal making, channel management, B2B/B2C, strategic planning, digital transformation, and team management. He has worked in various markets across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Asia, contributing to his deep understanding of the region's diverse business landscape. Gurhan's previous roles include serving as the Global Marketing Director - Retail Lubricants at Shell, where he led go-to-market strategies, pricing and portfolio choices across multiple markets, and communication plans. He later moved on to become the Head of Market Intelligence & Consulting at GfK Middle East & Africa LLC being based in Dubai UAE.

Commenting on Gurhan's appointment, Jacques Fourie stated, “We are delighted to welcome Gurhan to Bridgestone MEA as the new Head of Marketing. His diverse background and proven track record in sales and marketing make him a valuable addition to our team. We are confident that Gurhan's leadership and strategic vision will drive our marketing efforts and contribute to the continued growth and success of Bridgestone in the MEA region.”

Gurhan holds a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from Bogazici University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Yeditepe University. His educational background, combined with his broad experience, positions him well to lead Bridgestone MEA's marketing efforts in the region. He is fluent in English and Turkish, enabling effective communication across Bridgestone MEA's diverse markets.

-Ends-

