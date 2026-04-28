Born Creators Group MENA, the integrated marketing and communications agency network, today announces the appointment of Liman Tabsh as Growth Officer for Qatar, a strategic move that reinforces the group’s growth ambitions in one of the GCC’s most dynamic markets.

The appointment comes as Born Creators MENA enters a new phase of expansion in Doha, at a time when Qatar’s Digital Agenda 2030 is accelerating demand for integrated marketing capability across the private sector. The group’s integrated model brings four specialist agencies, Adcreators MENA (performance marketing and creative), Social St. MENA (social media and content), Events Unlimited MENA (experiential activations), and Endspace MENA (web, technology, and AI), serving clients across F&B, real estate, retail, hospitality, and financial services.

Liman is a seasoned marketing and communications executive with deep expertise in integrated campaigns, brand communications, and large-scale experiential activations across the GCC. She has led major regional accounts including American Express MENA across the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Jordan, driving full-funnel acquisition campaigns, product launches, and engagement initiatives. Her experience spans digital strategy, sponsorships, and high-profile partnerships, alongside strong commercial acumen in budgeting, forecasting, and profitability management. Most recently based in Doha, she brings deep knowledge of the Qatari market and proven capability across fintech, hospitality, automotive, real estate, and FMCG.

Commenting on the appointment, Rony Chiha, CEO of Born Creators Group, said: “Liman brings exactly the kind of leadership we need at this stage of our Qatar growth, strategic, commercially sharp, and deeply connected to this market. Her ability to deliver integrated work at scale, across channels and across categories, makes her the right person to drive our next chapter in Doha.”

Liman Tabsh said: “Born Creators’ integrated model is rare in this region. The ability to deliver strategy, content, technology, and experience under one roof gives clients something most agency setups simply can’t: consistency, speed, and better work. I’m excited to bring that to more brands in Qatar.”

Born Creators MENA intends to set a new standard for what an integrated agency can deliver in this market, and to prove that the best work happens when strategy, content, technology, and experience are built together, not bolted on.

For further information, contact Grace via grace.c@borncreators.com

www.borncreators.com