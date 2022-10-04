“Being awarded the Best Place to Work endorsement is an excellent platform that we must use as an organization to drive the agenda around workplace diversity and equality in the kingdom, something I am personally committed to doing,” says Arabian Centres’ CEO, Alison Renhill-Erguven

40% of leadership positions will be filled by women in Arabian Centres by 2025

94% of the employees surveyed cited the organization as a great workplace compared to 81% in a typical real estate company

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The new CEO of Arabian Centres Company (ACC), the largest owner, developer and operator of contemporary lifestyle centres in Saudi Arabia, has announced her plans to lead the way by creating the most diverse and inclusive workplace in the kingdom.

“A huge 94% of our employees said that Arabian Centres is a great workplace, above the 81% average in our sector,” said CEO Alison Rehill-Erguven. “Diversity, equal pay, women in leadership and Saudization are not the boardroom buzz words of today. They are fundamental to the success of any organization and as I complete my first month as CEO, they will play an important role in forming a collaborative culture as well as develop to support the kingdom’s Vision 2030.”

On the back of the company’s recent accreditation in the internationally acclaimed ‘Best Place to Work’ for Saudi Arabia, Alison Rehill-Erguven, says that this result illustrates the drive and ambition sitting at the heart of the Arabian Centres’ team and highlights to her how important it is to continue this journey with even greater emphasis on the values that are most important to them.

Rehill-Erguven says she aims to fill 40% of leadership positions in the organization with women by 2025. In addition, she will create clear and fair structures of equal pay and career development for men and women to progress in Arabian Centres.

“It is not only these clear areas of focus that are at the very forefront of our cultural agenda but, emerging from the global pandemic, we see how important things like creating a true work-life balance are. Every single employee has the basic right to their own space to spend with their family, loved ones or just to have time for themselves. I want our teams to be proud to come to work with us every day.

