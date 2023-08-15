Oman: Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort is thrilled to announce the promotion of Mr. Abdullatif Al Farsi from his previous role as Executive Assistant Manager - Rooms to his new position as Resident Manager.

Joining the Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar family in 2019 as Front Office Manager, Abdullatif Al Farsi, a graduate from the National Hospitality Institute of Oman, has consistently demonstrated his exceptional skills, dedication, and commitment to providing unparalleled guest experiences. With over 13 years of invaluable experience in the hospitality industry, Abdullatif's journey with Anantara has been marked by his relentless pursuit of excellence and his unwavering passion for elevating the standards of luxury hospitality.

Hailing from Oman, Abdullatif Al Farsi has not only been an integral part of the resort's success but has also become a symbol of Omani hospitality and professionalism. His rise within the ranks is a testament to his strong work ethic, leadership capabilities, and his ability to inspire those around him.

Upon his promotion, Mr. Abdullatif Al Farsi expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to contribute further to the resort's growth and success. "I am honoured and excited to take on this new role as Resident Manager. I look forward to continuing to work alongside the dedicated team of Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort to provide our guests with unforgettable experiences."

Maren Kuehl, the General Manager of Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort, also shared her enthusiasm about Abdullatif's promotion, saying, "Abdullatif's journey from Front Office Manager to Resident Manager is a true testament to his dedication, professionalism, and remarkable leadership skills. His deep understanding of guest expectations and his commitment to the highest standards of service will undoubtedly continue to shape the resort's success."

