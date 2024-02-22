Dubai: AHR Group, the Dubai-based specialist provider of financial, tax and estate planning services for expatriates, announced today that it has made two key hires to boost its private wealth advisory capabilities in the UAE.

Daniel Trindade and Liam Smith join AHR Group as Private Wealth Directors, bringing deep expertise and a roster of strong customer relationships to the fast-growing company.

Tyla Phillips, Group Executive Director at AHR Group, said, "Daniel and Liam are an excellent fit with our clients because they understand the unique financial challenges faced by those living abroad. They also embody AHR’s client promise of the best cross-border advice in the market, supported by a dedication to personalised, tailored service. We’re thrilled to welcome them both to the AHR team.”

AHR Group is known for its robust governance, exceptional technology infrastructure and unparalleled client services. By building long-lasting relationships, and by charging transparent, low fees, the company has grown to serve over 4,000 international clients. Today, it manages over US$1.5 billion of client assets across a global office network stretching from Atlanta, USA to Sydney, Australia.

About AHR Group

Founded in 2013, AHR Group is dedicated to helping expatriates achieve financial success. At AHR Group, we’re not just advisers, we’re consumers too. As expatriates ourselves, we understand the unique challenges faced by those living abroad and offer a comprehensive suite of financial, tax and estate planning services tailored to meet these needs. Discover the same strategies we use to build and protect our own wealth.

For more information, visit https://ahr-group.com/

