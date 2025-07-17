Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Alkhabeer Capital, a prominent asset manager specializing in financial services and brokerage services, signed a strategic partnership agreement with Fasanara Capital, a USD 5 billion global asset manager specializing in technology-enabled credit solutions, during an exclusive event held in Jeddah under the theme “Fintech-Originated Private Credit – the Asset Class and its Potential in the Kingdom.

The event gathered senior institutional investors, financial market stakeholders, and representatives from both firms to explore the transformative potential of fintech-originated private credit as a new frontier in the Saudi investment landscape.

Commenting on the event, Ahmed Saud Ghouth, CEO of Alkhabeer Capital, stated: "Saudi Arabia’s investment landscape is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by digitalization, innovation, and a push for diversified capital formation. Our partnership with Fasanara Capital reflects a shared ambition to pioneer new asset classes that respond to the evolving needs of investors and align with the objectives of Vision 2030. The signing of this MoU is a key milestone in our joint mission to unlock fintech private credit opportunities in the Kingdom."

Francesco Filia, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Fasanara Capital said: “We are excited to partner with Alkhabeer Capital to introduce fintech-originated private credit to the Saudi market. This collaboration represents a significant step toward building a more inclusive and technologically advanced financial ecosystem. By leveraging data-driven lending models and next-generation credit infrastructure, we aim to deliver scalable, transparent, and risk-conscious solutions that address the growing demand for alternative fixed-income strategies in the Kingdom”.

The event featured insights into global trends in alternative credit markets, showcasing how fintech is reshaping private credit through more efficient, scalable, and transparent investment models. Presentations highlighted the structure and investment mechanics of fintech-originated credit and how these models can deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns while meeting demand for diversified, income-generating strategies.

Alkhabeer Capital is one of the leading capital market institutions in Saudi Arabia, authorized by the Capital Market Authority under License No. 07074-37 and headquartered in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a branch in Riyadh. The Company provides innovative world-class investment products and solutions in private equity, financial markets, and real estate investments, in addition to offering investment banking and brokerage services.

About Alkhabeer Capital

Alkhabeer Capital is a premier asset management and investment firm in Saudi Arabia that is committed to supporting clients in achieving financial well-being. The firm offers a diverse range of world-class investment products and solutions, catering to investors, institutions, high-net-worth individuals, and family offices. Alkhabeer’s diverse portfolio of offerings includes innovative services that span Alternative Investments, Corporate Finance and Public Funds that adhere to Islamic Sharia principles, along with one of the Kingdom’s most innovative Brokerage Platforms. With a multitude of offerings and client relationships extending for numerous years, Alkhabeer has cemented itself as an innovative player and trusted partner for long-term value creation. In the span of 20 years since its inception, Alkhabeer has become one of the leading and most trusted asset managers in the Kingdom. Alkhabeer is a Saudi joint stock company established in accordance with the regulations of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and is registered under Commercial Registration No. 4030177445 with an authorized capital of SAR 894,523,230 that is regulated by the Capital Market Authority and licensed for the following activities: Dealing, Custody, Managing Investments and Operating Funds, Arranging and Advising. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under License No. (07074-37) Its headquarters address is Alkhabeer Capital, Madinah Road, P.O. Box 128289 Jeddah 21362 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tel: +966126588888 Fax: +966126586663.

Central to Alkhabeer's ethos is trust and a commitment to exceed expectations, provide access to desirable opportunities, and contribute to developing a responsible industry as it continues on its journey forward to being the financial partner of choice. Alkhabeer’s core values emphasize ethical integrity, teamwork, citizenship, passionate ownership and thought leadership.

Alkhabeer Capital Asset Management Division provides clients with investment opportunities across the local, regional and international capital markets through a variety of private and public funds in the private equity and real estate sectors. Private equity investments target defensive sectors such as education, healthcare and manufacturing businesses to take advantage of unique opportunities, while the real estate investment team at Alkhabeer Capital works on structuring and developing innovative real estate investment products. Additionally, Alkhabeer Capital creates investment opportunities in the financial markets through private investment portfolio management services and provides advice on structuring entities and managing endowment wealth. Moreover, the Investment Banking Division provides dedicated investment services, including mergers and acquisitions.

The brokerage management is tasked with structuring the brokerage business, serving clients, and delivering the latest and best technologies and trading tools through strategic partnerships. These efforts are designed to meet the needs of Sawa clients in the local market through various avenues, including the main or parallel financial market, the bond market, instruments and derivatives, as well as in international markets, such as stocks, exchange-traded funds, and international derivatives markets.

Alkhabeer Capital's headquarters is located in Jeddah on Madinah Road, P.O. Box 128289, postal code 21362, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It has a branch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

For more details on Alkhabeer Capital, please visit www.alkhabeer.com

Alkhabeer Capital on social media:

https://twitter.com/AlkhabeerCap https://www.facebook.com/AlkhabeerCap

About Fasanara

Founded in 2011, Fasanara is a London headquartered, FCA authorised global asset manager and technology-driven investment platform. Fasanara currently manages USD 5 billion in Fintech-focused strategies on behalf of some of the largest pension funds and insurance companies in Europe and North America. With a team of over 110 professionals, Fasanara is one of the pioneers in Fintech-originated Asset-Based Lending – focusing on semi-liquid private credit strategies that seek to drive improvements in real-world economic conditions. The firm’s proprietary technology platform integrates with 141 fintech lenders across more than 60 countries, powering one of the largest and longest standing Fintech Lending strategies in Europe. Fasanara also backs the next generation of transformative fintechs, leveraging our central role in the ecosystem to identify and support early-stage innovators.

