Gulf Bank’s Board of Directors convened yesterday and unanimously approved the reformation of the Board. Mr. Ahmad Mohammad Al-Bahar has been appointed Chairman of the Board, with Mr. Ali Morad Yousuf Behbehani serving as Vice Chairman. The Board also includes Mr. Omar Hamad Yousuf Al-Essa Al-Qanai, Dr. Fawaz Mohammad Ahmad Al-Awadhi, Mr. Abdullah Sayer Bader Al-Sayer, Mr. Barrak Abdulmohsen Ahmad Al-Asfour, Mr. Abdullateef Abdulazeez Abdullateef Al-Sharikh, Dr. Abdulrahman Mohammad Al-Taweel, Mr. Talal Ali Nasser Al-Sayegh, and Mrs. Reem Abdullah Eissa Al-Saleh.

The Board of Directors expressed its gratitude to the former Chairman, Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi, for his dedication and efforts during his tenure as Chairman and member of the Board. The Board reaffirmed its commitment to continuing the implementation of the Bank's strategic plans aimed at enhancing financial and operational performance while delivering the highest standards of services and products to all customers.

Mr. Ahmad Mohammad Al-Bahar joined Gulf Bank's Board of Directors as an Independent Member in November 2020. Prior to his appointment as Chairman of the Board, he served as the Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Mr. Al-Bahar brings extensive experience to his new role, having held several senior leadership positions in well-known organizations. His previous roles include CEO of Gulf Custody Company (Kuwait) and Chairman of Gulf Custody Company (Bahrain & Oman). He has also served as Partner-in-Charge of the Settlement Group at The International Investor, Senior Manager of the Settlement Department at Kuwait Foreign Trading Contracting and Investment Company (KFTCIC), and Manager of the Consumer Loans Department at Arab European Financial Management (AREF). Additionally, he was Chairman of Bahrain Real Estate Company and a Board Member of National Cleaning Company.

Mr. Al-Bahar holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Finance from Southern Oregon State University, USA.