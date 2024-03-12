The appointees, both with specialised experience in the finance and insurance industries, will take up roles as non-executive directors.

The appointments are the result of a second collaboration with TheBoardroom Africa.

JOHANNESBURG:– African Risk Capacity (ARC) Limited has appointed Susan Kasinga and Helen Amarquaye as non-executive directors to its Board. Both women bring specialised technical experience in finance and insurance with them.

Susan Kasinga has over 30 years of experience in the financial industry and is a certified public accountant (CPA), certified public secretary (CS), and certified executive coach. She has expertise in raising capital through debt or equity for privately and publicly quoted companies. She also has a demonstrated track record of delivering growth, transformation, and return on investment for various stakeholders, including investors, shareholders, and pensioners.

Susan has been a director on the boards of nine blue-chip companies over the past seven years. She is a former chair of CIC Asset Management and currently chairs the Audit Committee for UAP Insurance, Bank of Africa, and QBS Ltd.

She currently chairs the audit and risk committee of Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya and the audit committee of QualiBasic Seed Company Limited.

Helen Amarquaye is a risk management and compliance professional with over 25 years of cross-industry experience in the insurance, telecommunications, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industries. She is also a qualified chartered insurer through the UK’s Chartered Insurance Institute.

Helen has held various senior management, risk management, underwriting, and audit roles across multiple organisations in the UK and Ghana, including her current role as the Board Chair for Old Mutual Insurance Ghana. She was formerly the controls, compliance, and ethics director at Guinness Ghana Breweries Plc, part of the Diageo group.

"We are pleased to welcome Susan and Helen to our Board of Directors. Their wealth of experience, unique expertise and understanding of our operating environment form a rare combination and will serve to complement the strength of our Board,” says ARC Ltd. CEO Lesley Ndlovu. “Their appointments also further reinforce our commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity at the highest levels of leadership. We look forward to their strategic guidance and valuable contributions."

TheBoardroom Africa was enlisted to fulfil the mandate of these appointments due to the recruitment company’s expert, diverse approach to searching for talent. It is dedicated to promoting exceptional African talent to board and executive positions globally.

The collaboration with ARC Ltd. for these recent appointments comes less than a year after the successful placement of two other non-executive directors on the Board.

About ARC Ltd.

The African Risk Capacity Limited (ARC Ltd.) is a financial affiliate of the African Risk Capacity (ARC) Group, a specialised agency of the African Union (AU), an initiative designed to improve current responses to climate-related food security emergencies.

ARC Ltd. is a mutual insurance facility comprised of its members, which have included Kenya, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Mali, Malawi, the Gambia, Burkina Faso, Chad, Zimbabwe, Togo, Madagascar, and Zambia.

The membership also includes its capital contributors who have provided premium subsidies, including USAID, FCDO, SDC, KFW/BMZ, IFAD, AFDB, WFP and START NETWORK.

About TheBoardroom Africa

TheBoardroom Africa (TBrA) is the region’s premier business dedicated to promoting exceptional, diverse talent to board and executive positions in Africa and across the globe. We are especially committed to addressing underrepresentation in leadership roles and transforming the presence and influence of African talent on a global stage. Our services are unique and comprehensive, offering a one-stop solution for talented executives seeking to advance their leadership careers and a sanctuary for businesses needing support in transforming their leadership spaces.