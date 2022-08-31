Kuwait City – 4Sale, Kuwait’s largest online classifieds platform, announces the appointment of Nabil Mohamed as its new Chief Product Officer.

Nabil has a first class track record in product technology. Between 2016-2020, he worked for Amazon at the Company’s global headquarters in Seattle, as a Senior Product Manager, in the global retailer’s Prime Video department - where he radically improved the app’s offline experience - and the ReCommerce division.

Before that, Nabil was based at the global headquarters of Microsoft, the world’s largest software producer, working on optimizing user experience, monetization tactics, and strategy and product management.

Nabil will lead 4Sale’s product division, and build out the online marketplace offering. The dominant position of 4Sale in the automotive vertical will serve as blueprint to strengthen other verticals. His approach to designing products is customer-focused, and he has joined 4Sale with the task to create synergies across all business operations to increase customer-centricity.

Nabil joins from Instabug, where he served as Vice President of Product for the global computer software company. He also holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, during which he served as the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Harbus News Corporation - the news organization of Harvard Business School.

Tarek Sakr, Chief Executive Officer of 4Sale, said:

“At 4Sale, we have always been guided by the mantra of ‘hire exceptional people to get exceptional results’. In line with this, I am particularly delighted to announce the appointment of Nabil, who has a stellar record in product development and design at Amazon and Microsoft. He is a perfect complement to our existing, highly talented team who continue to deliver the optimum customer experience 4Sale is renowned for.

“4Sale never sits still, and we have exciting new product plans in the pipeline. I look forward to Nabil being a driving force behind their success, and to serving our customers in Kuwait in new and exciting ways.”

Nabil Mohamed, Chief Product Officer of 4Sale, commented:

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to join a market leader such as 4Sale, and a visionary CEO such as Tarek. I have been very impressed by 4Sale’s culture of innovation and progressive thinking.

“4Sale has the potential to become an ‘everything’ company - not just connecting sellers to buyers, but simplifying the whole process of trading for customers via deep insight and personalized products. The company’s outstanding team, far-sighted management, and the support of strong institutional investors, makes it one of the most promising companies in MENA’s ecommerce space.”

4Sale is Kuwait’s largest online classifieds platform – a platform where people come together to buy and sell goods and services. The easy-to-use platform is hugely popular; connecting over 1 million active users a month.