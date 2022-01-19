The launch of PayBy payment solutions on online travel platform Asfartrip is a significant step towards making cashless travel more inclusive

Dubai, UAE: Amidst surging consumer demand for contactless payment, innovative fintech enterprise PayBy has integrated its innovative payment solutions with leading online travel and tourism platform Asfartrip. With this, customers making travel, flights, or hotel bookings on Asfartrip can now securely check out using PayBy payment solutions.

PayBy also announced that it has integrated the Asfartrip website into its native app to offer access to travel and hotel booking services to its customers, as well as facilitate cashless travel. With the secure, smart and simple-to-use PayBy App, customers can now make their travel bookings and plan their vacations from anywhere and at any time, offering added convenience and ease of booking through the app.

Cashless travel is widely described as the future of tourism, as the sector recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic and mobile phones are well integrated into post-pandemic travel and tourism experience. The partnership between PayBy and Asfartrip is a significant step towards making cashless travel a reality – a world in which anyone planning to travel, stay or go on vacation need not worry about cash-in-hand and adopt online payment solutions.

The payment solutions from PayBy are accessible to all UAE residents, offering added convenience to customers who are unbanked or underbanked to book tickets online.

Rashid Alketbi at Asfartrip, said: “People are increasingly using smartphone apps for every aspect of travel: from planning trips, showing vaccination proofs and getting electronic boarding passes, to even accessing their hotel room, making cashless payments and sharing their travel experience on social media. Integrating with PayBy payments solutions is a logical next step in offering added convenience, safety, and security to our customers. Contactless payment is faster, safer and the need of the hour, and this partnership with PayBy is another step to offer additional value to our customers.”

According to research from global market intelligence provider Statista, the value of contactless transactions is set to nearly double the digital payments business from $4.4 trillion in 2020 to $8.26 trillion in 2024.

Asfartrip is the first third-party lifestyle product integrated on the PayBy native app. The company plans to integrate more value-added services on its App in the future, enabling customers to place orders on coupons, game credits sales, and food delivery among others. With the diversity of PayBy ecosystem enhancing, customers can enjoy all high-frequency payment scenarios on the all-in-one app.

PayBy also provides digital payment services covering multiple scenarios, such as retail purchases, hotels, taxis, utilities, and mobile top-ups. PayBy uses a QR-code based payment system to enable contactless and cashless payments. The QR code generated by PayBy is based on tokenisation – widely acknowledged as a more secure payment method as it allows the payment to be processed without exposing sensitive payment information.

