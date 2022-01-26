PHOTO
Dubai : Idealz, the exclusive digital raffles partner for Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment(DFRE), is offering customers lifechanging prizes as the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) completes its home stretch. These include extravagant cash prizes of up to AED 1 Million such as a chance to win AED100,000 for just AED 20 and a mega cash prize of AED750,000; a lavish one-bedroom apartment in the heart of Jumeirah for AED 100; Emirates Skywards Miles redeemable for flight bookings and upgrades; an Infiniti QX80 SUV, part of the Infiniti Mega Raffle; a limited-edition Hublot Big Bang watch; a stylish Hermes Jypsiere bag and much more.
Idealz is a long-term strategic partner of DFRE across all their festivals, allowing customers to participate in city-wide campaigns digitally from the comfort of their homes. During DSF 2022, all Idealz draws are conducted live on the DFRE stage in Global Village. The draws take place every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 8 pm and are also aired live on national television via Sama Dubai TV.
Excitingly for shoppers this DSF, Idealz is the exclusive point-of-sale for the ‘DSF Grand Prize’ campaign which will see a lucky winner own a one-bedroom apartment in Madinat Jumeirah Living, across the road from the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel. Entry into the campaign is simple; buy a stylized notepad for AED 100 on www.idealz.com or the Idealz mobile app and be entered into the live raffle draw.
About Idealz
Founded in 2016, Idealz is the leading and Sharia-compliant e-commerce platform that has revolutionized the shopping experience. The one-of-a-kind platform amalgamates online shopping with social impact, giving customers an opportunity to change the lives of those less fortunate from around the world. Through Idealz, individuals stand a chance to win from a wide range of luxury prizes across five campaign categories including cars, watches, cash, electronics, and lifestyle. Every product purchase adds a complimentary coupon into the prize draw within the selected category, and each product within a campaign is limited to a set quantity as are its prize coupons.
Underlining its significant role in the community it operates in, at the checkout Idealz gives customers an option to donate their purchased products to charity and rewards the shopper with yet another complimentary coupon into the prize draw! Idealz not only creates winners but with the support of its customers, changes the lives of the less fortunate globally.
