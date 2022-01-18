Dubai selected as first stop on global tour ahead of auction highlighting international appeal and the strength of Dubai’s diamond ecosystem

DMCC committed to positioning Dubai as a global hub for diamond trade

DMCC's flagship Dubai Diamond Conference to return in February 2022

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – hosted an exclusive viewing of an extremely rare black diamond named “The Enigma” at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE).

The 555.55 carat and 55 facet stone, which is being seen by the public for the first time in Dubai, was also viewed by leading diamond trading companies from Dubai and around the world at the exclusive viewing organised by Sotheby’s at the DDE. The world’s largest faceted diamond of any kind to appear at auction will travel from Dubai to Los Angeles and London for exhibition, before being set for a single-lot online auction in February.

“The Enigma” is thought to be the largest faceted natural colour black diamond in the world, reported by Gubelin and the Gemological Institute of America as of 2004. It was also listed as the largest cut diamond of any kind in the world in the 2006 Guinness Book of World Records. The design of the stone is inspired by the Middle Eastern palm-shaped symbol, the Hamsa, which is associated with the number five and is a sign of protection, power and strength.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “We are proud to have hosted the exclusive viewing of such an exceptional diamond at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, which is testament to the strength and rapid growth of Dubai as a global diamond hub. After such a successful 2021, which saw the DDE host 68 tenders of diamonds and precious stones, we are delighted with how this year has started and are looking forward to welcoming the global diamond community to the Dubai Diamond Conference next month. Dubai has become synonymous with the trade of this precious stone, and I am confident that we are building an ecosystem that will grow into the leading diamond trading hub in the world.”

In line with its mandate to attract, facilitate and drive new trade flows through Dubai, DMCC has been a driving force in establishing the position of the Emirate as a leading global hub for diamond trade. The DDE is the largest diamond tender facility in the world and home to over 1,100 diamond companies, providing members and industry professionals with an unparalleled ecosystem, state-of-the-art infrastructure, facilities, products and services to grow and trade with confidence. DMCC also plans to help Dubai become a leading international trade hub for Laboratory Grown Diamonds (LGD) and coloured stones.

Dubai sits at the crossroads of the global diamond trade with direct flights to the leading diamond hubs including Surat, Mumbai in India, Israel, Angola, South Africa, Russia and Belgium. Coupled with the prominent growth of the DDE alongside the success of the knowledge-sharing platforms by DMCC, the emirate has become a major diamond hub in terms of both value and volume, with trade rising from AED 13.2 billion (USD 3.6 billion) in 2003 to AED 84 billion (USD 23 billion) in 2019.

DMCC will be hosting the fifth edition of its flagship Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC) on 21 February 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. Under the overarching theme of ‘The Future of Diamonds’ and with the support of leading organisations, the conference is expected to bring together hundreds of industry experts to discuss key topics on the future of diamonds. More details about the conference and information about early-bird tickets are available at: https://diamondconference.ae.

Further information about setting up a business at DMCC is available here: www.dmcc.ae/setup, and the Dubai Diamond Exchange here: www.dmcc.ae/diamonds

