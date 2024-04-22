CAIRO - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), bought 250,000 metric tons of raw sugar in a tender, the supply ministry said on Sunday, revising an earlier figure of 200,000 metric tons.

The ministry said the shipments would arrive from May to July.

Traders had earlier given an estimate of June and July arrival periods with the following breakdown for the purchase: Arrival 15-30 June

* Viterra: 50,000 MT at $505 per MT.

* LDC: 50,000 MT at $505 per MT. Arrival period 1-15 July

* Viterra: 50,000 MT at $500 per MT.

* Tereos: 50,000 MT at $500 per MT.

