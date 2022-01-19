United Arab Emirates : Joining the global B2B platform, all with many years of experience in the lifting industry, are:

Erik Altena as Head of Strategic Development – from February 1, 2022

Alan Faulds as Managing Director of MYCRANE in the UAE and Oman

Igor Dobrovolskiy as Managing Director of MYCRANE in Russia

Alexander Kouklev as Business Development Director for the Far East of Russia and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

Commenting on the new appointments, MYCRANE founder Andrei Geikalo, himself a former commercial director at global engineering specialist Mammoet, said: “Alongside growing our global network by appointing franchise holders to operate our service, MYCRANE is investing in our core team to grow our portfolio and introduce new products and services. Our new appointments will help us to do exactly that.



“I am delighted to welcome such highly experienced professionals to the MYCRANE family, all of whom share my passion for digitalising the crane rental business.”Erik Altena – Head of Strategic Development



Erik entered the lifting industry after earning a master’s degree in Civil Engineering at the Delft University of Technology. Thereafter, he joined Mammoet at the company’s global HQ in Utrecht, Netherlands, as a project engineer.



In recent years, he was in Mammoet’s Global Market Development & Innovations Department, working on technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to help the end-customer optimize crane utilisation. He developed a new product, CraneFact – a device that uses smart sensors to track crane movements and the utilisation of heavy equipment on site.



He joins MYCRANE to focus on the strategic development of MYCRANE’s global partnerships, including franchises. He will work on new products and services, and coordinate MYCRANE’s cooperation with other start-ups innovating in the crane industry.IMAGE 1: Erik Altena – Head of Strategic Development

Click here or on the image above to download a high-resolution version of the photo.Alan Faulds – Managing Director, UAE and Oman



Formerly employed by Sarens, Alan was Manager of Site Operations at the Tengizchevroil (TCO) project in Kazakhstan. He began his career with Mammoet, working in Southern Africa for several years at all levels of lifting operations before moving to Dubai as Mammoet’s Head of Operations for Middle East and Africa. Alan’s work has also taken him to Australia and Europe.



He says: “I joined MYCRANE after realising this is exactly what the sector is crying out for. Modernisation and digitalisation are long overdue and have been met with great enthusiasm from both clients and suppliers.”



As Managing Director, he will lead the development of MYCRANE’s business in the UAE and Oman. Alan holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree.IMAGE 2: Alan Faulds – Managing Director, UAE and Oman

Click here or on the image above to download a high-resolution version of the photo.Igor Dobrovolskiy – Managing Director, Russia



An engineer specialising in the development and operation of oil and gas fields, Igor’s extensive industry experience has seen him work in numerous regions in Russia, holding senior positions at top Russian oil and gas companies such as Lukoil, Transneft and Slavneft.



Igor says: “Knowing all the challenges of the crane procurement process from the client perspective, I decided to join a start-up business because I can see huge potential to change the industry.”



As Managing Director, he will lead the development of MYCRANE’s business in Russia.IMAGE 3: Igor Dobrovolskiy – Managing Director, Russia

Click here or on the image above to download a high-resolution version of the photo.Alexander Kouklev – Business Development Director for Russia Far East & APAC



Alexander spent 16 years working at Mammoet, where he served as General Director at Mammoet Sakhalin, responsible for the development of all business activity in Sakhalin region and other locations in the Russian Far East. He has held other roles at Schlumberger and Exxon Neftegas Limited.



His skills include project management, heavy lifting and transportation engineering and operations, equipment planning/repair/maintenance, logistics and procurement. For MYCRANE, Alexander will handle business development and sales in the Far East of Russia and the APAC region, and will also support the platform’s marketing activities.IMAGE 4: Alexander Kouklev – Business Development Director for Russia Far East & APAC

Click here or on the image above to download a high-resolution version of the photo.Andrei Geikalo concluded: “By bringing the industry together and making life easier for clients and equipment providers alike, our platform will change the way the crane rental sector does business in 2022.



“We are happy to hear from any motivated individuals who are ready to join our growing team and bring innovation to the world of cranes!”

About MYCRANE



The MYCRANE platform – accessed at www.my-crane.com – simplifies the process of crane rental procurement, allowing users to submit details of their lifting requirements in order to receive personalised quotes from a range of registered crane providers.



Already operational in Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, MYCRANE has been developed by seasoned industry executive Andrei Geikalo, a former commercial director at heavy lift specialist Mammoet.



For the first time, customers of the platform can simply and quickly request a crawler, mobile or tower crane without having to rely on manual processes, such as calling suppliers or making multiple offline requests.



The service, operated in countries around the world by a network of local franchisees supported by MYCRANE’s head office team in Dubai, offers cranes with a capacity of between 6 and 750 tonnes.



Drawing on the management team’s experience in the industry, the innovative MYCRANE platform has been carefully designed to ensure ease of use, and that the quotes generated are directly comparable. Registration is free for both users and equipment rental companies.



Besides the lifting services search, MYCRANE offers a number of other tools for the crane industry, including a Marketplace to advertise used equipment, rigging equipment, spare parts and auxiliaries, plus industry vacancies.



Consultancy services, such as engineering for heavy lift projects, are offered on a truly independent basis, meaning clients are presented with a full range of solutions and service providers from the whole of the market, and the most cost-effective solution.



MYCRANE has also commenced the testing of a new, universally accessible crane selection tool which will be offered to the lifting industry at no cost. MYCRANE Selector will allow users to quickly and easily identify what crane should be used, as well as the crane’s capacity and optimum configuration.



For more information, please contact MYCRANE via:

Luke King, Prospect Communications Services Ltd

luke@prospectcomms.co.uk

MYCRANE via:

info@my-crane.com

