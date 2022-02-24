Dubai, UAE: In support of Dubai’s digital transformation acceleration, Professional Communications Corporation – Nedaa has announced the opening of its state-of-the-art technology platform, the Innovation Lab, for the development of specialized, mission-critical communication technologies. The announcement was made as the country celebrates the UAE Innovation Month this February.

The Innovation Lab is the latest in Nedaa’s efforts to lead the way in deploying new technologies that will help build a thriving digital society and strengthen connectivity in the emirate. It is seen to complement the initiatives under the ‘Dubai Smart City’ program launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

With the opening of the Innovation Lab, Nedaa aims to foster collaboration among entities and institutions, including technology firms and universities, while promoting capacity building, knowledge dissemination, and investments in modern communication networks.

H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba, Chief Executive Officer, Nedaa, said: “The state-of-the-art facility is the realization of our goal to provide an environment where new tools are created. These modern tools can reshape the future of local and global communication while providing sustainable solutions that matter to our society. Innovators and pioneers can utilize the lab to develop their systems, devices and applications and test how these can accelerate the efficiency and support the digital transformation of industries such as government, education, healthcare, public utilities and transportation.”

“The lab will also open new horizons and opportunities for UAE nationals to cultivate and present their innovative ideas. By taking part in training courses, specialized workshops and knowledge exchange and transfer at our facility, they will be able to maximize their potentials and raise their global competitiveness. This will help transform our country in the next 50 years,” H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba added.

The Innovation Lab is equipped with modern communication technologies such as TETRA, 4G and other related solutions and will feature 5G network, the Internet of Things, smart sensors, artificial intelligence, virtual reality, cameras, drones and other autonomous devices. Nedaa will also provide an integrated system of tools, scientific materials and methodologies to support the development of key technologies and services that will benefit the community at large.

The newest facility will stimulate a culture of innovation and partnership, as well as strengthen cooperation among local, regional and global tech companies, universities, and government and semi-government bodies. Countries wishing to benefit from the experiences of the UAE in the field of secure, mission-critical and specialized communication may do so via the Nedaa lab.

