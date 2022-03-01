Mercato, the first Italian themed mall in the UAE and The Middle East, is excited to announce the opening of new outlets for visitors to shop, dine and enjoy the authentic Italian ambience. Mercato & Town Centre Jumeirah continue to welcome new brands that cater to the local community and tourists visiting Dubai.

“We are thrilled to kick off the new year with several fresh new brands for our guests to explore while visiting Mercato & Town Centre Jumeirah” said Nisreen Boustani, PR and Corporate Communications Manager at Mercato & Town Centre Jumeirah. “Whether you have visited us once or one hundred times, you can ensure there will always be something new to discover at Mercato. Our sights are set on an exciting year with many more announcements and store openings on the horizon. Recently, the spectacular authentic Emirati cuisine Arabian Tea House opened their doors to welcome residents and tourists. In addition, a few other exciting outlets such as Picasso Artists, , Superdry , Royalty Cosmetics Laser, Borders , The Little Things, Al Ansari Exchange, Birds N Bees, Sweet Factory, Shoeq, Jewelivery, Shamix and Biolink have opened their doors on Mercato’s charming cobbled streets.”

Other exciting new brands coming soon include, The Duchess Restaurant, Bullpadel, Marquee, July House, Hhart and Bumble Bee.

What’s more, government employees in the UAE holders of Esaad, Al Saada, Fazaa, Homat Al Watan cards can benefit from a number of privileges, discounts and offers at Mercato & Town Centre Jumeriah.

For more details, please visit our website www.mercatoshoppingmall.com to see the full list of privileges and offers.

