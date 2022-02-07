Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AETOSWire): Keolis Group, the company in charge of operating and maintaining Dubai Metro and operating Dubai Tram, through its subsidiary Keolis-MHI, formed with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Mitsubishi Corporation (MC)[1], announced its participation in the MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition 2022. The event, jointly organized by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP) and the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai, is taking place at the Dubai World Trade Center until 8 February 2022.

As a strategic sponsor, Keolis will not only be exhibiting (stand 5C20) but will also be participating in the congress. Bernard Tabary, CEO International Keolis Group, joined the panel discussion titled “Mobility in the post-pandemic world” while Annelise Avril, Senior EVP, Marketing, Innovation and New Mobility Services, presented on the topic of “Mobility-as-a-Service” on Sunday, 6 February.

Commenting on their participation, Bernard Tabary, said: “The UITP MENA Congress and Exhibition brings together public transport authorities, operators, manufacturers and other shared mobility stakeholders from around the world and is an excellent opportunity to network with them. We look forward to meeting our counterparts and taking part in all the exciting discussions about the future of mobility in the MENA region, and beyond.”

Wallace Weatherill, Managing Director of Keolis MHI added: “The MENA region is in its golden period of mass transportation and shared mobility. We anticipate a great increase in public reliance on an integrated transportation system to meet their daily needs, and we are excited to be part of this journey to offer innovative and effective solutions.”

The MENA Transport Congress and Exhibition takes place biennially and serves as a central point for experts and top decision- and policymakers to share industry best practices in public transport in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The event, which runs over three days, features the presence of Heads of Government Departments, 1,000 participants and 73 speakers, including experts and academicians, from 19 countries. Approximately 40 entities from 17 countries are taking part in the accompanying exhibition.

Keolis-MHI aims for operational excellence to improve the experience of Dubai's passengers and raise their expectations in terms of Health and Safety, Service and Performance, and Innovation and Digital, to make public transport the preferred choice for mobility.

