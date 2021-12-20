Kuwait City : The Kuwait Olympic Committee and Kamco Invest announced in a joint statement the signing of a sponsorship agreement for the 3rd GCC Games 2022 to be held in Kuwait from January 9th-19th 2022. The regional sports tournaments will be held under the patronage of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. As stated in the agreement, Kamco Invest will be an official partner of the tournament

Kuwait will be hosting the third edition, organized in partnership with the Gulf Cooperation Council, following the second edition held in Saudi Arabia in 2015 and the first in Bahrain in 2011. The qualifiers for team games, shooting, and tennis will begin on January 4th, with the official opening ceremony of the tournament on the 9th. The GCC Games closing ceremony will be held on the 19th of January following the final match of the football championship.

The tournament will be organized across several stadiums, courts, and fields to accommodate the 15 teams and individual competitions. Over 1,500 athletes from the six GCC countries are expected to participate in the various games which include football, handball, volleyball, basketball, swimming, athletics, karate, judo, fencing, shooting, tennis, cycling, ice hockey, table tennis, and e-Sports.

On this occasion, President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee, Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah AlAhmad Al Sabah, expressed his pride in the private sector’s role of empowering the sports scene. He also thanked Kamco Invest’s management for supporting and backing young talented athletes from across the region through the sponsorship of this initiative.

Faisal Mansour Sarkhou, CEO of Kamco Invest, commented, “Our sponsorship is in line with our commitment to support the younger generation and the objectives of the tournament to further drive the bond between the gulf countries. We would like to wish all participants the best of luck during their stay in Kuwait, a country they should consider as their second home. Furthermore, we are confident that all participating athletes will put on a competitive performance throughout the entire tournament making it an enjoyable and memorable moment for sports enthusiasts.”

About Kamco Invest

Kamco Investment Company K.S.C (Public) “Kamco Invest” is a regional non-banking financial powerhouse headquartered in Kuwait with offices in key regional financial markets, established in 1998 and listed on Boursa Kuwait in 2003. It is an Independently managed subsidiary of KIPCO Group adopting highest standards of corporate governance and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority and Central Bank of Kuwait.

Kamco Invest has AUM of over USD14.5bn as of 30 September 2021 allocated to various asset classes and jurisdictions, making it one of the largest asset managers in the GCC. It has acted as investment banker to deals exceeding USD27.9bn from its inception to 30 September 2021 in equity capital markets, debt capital markets and mergers & acquisitions.

