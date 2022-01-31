RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, is demonstrating its commitment to delivering operational and superior end-user experiences through its AI-driven, secure cloud networking solutions during this year’s LEAP, taking place at Riyadh Front Expo Center, February 1-3, 2022. The large-scale technology conference and exhibition in Saudi Arabia provides a platform for technology and business professionals to explore the next generation of innovation.

The network perimeter has evolved and expanded beyond the traditional confines of an organization. Hybrid and remote work environments are now the norm, with non-managed, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT) and other connected devices traversing the boundaries between network, applications, security and devices.

AI-driven SD-WAN is one example in network management that provides full visibility into comprehensive network activity, coupled with proactive and automated remediation with self-driving capabilities. This enables IT teams to gain valuable, actionable insight into user experiences, while reducing the complex and tedious manual workload previously needed to deliver a high-performing, resilient network.

Event Details:

Juniper will showcase its networking solutions with emphasis on AI-driven SD-WAN, automated data center, Mist AI and Paragon Automation.

Juniper’s Senior Regional Partner Manager, Mohamad Abu Gabal and Senior Sales System Engineer for service provider, Wael Almarzouki will take part in two panel sessions during Smart Cities and Healthcare speaking tracks, scheduled for 1 February at 1:10 pm and 3 February at 11:10 am.

The Smart Cities session will address how disruptive automation is an under-realized opportunity that can be a key driver in smart city development progress.

The Healthcare session will highlight how AI-driven healthcare can become the foundation of patient-centric care with emerging healthcare technologies and the accelerated deployment of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), telehealth/virtual visits and remote health monitoring.

The Juniper Networks’ stand is located at H4-D30 at LEAP 2022.

“With the increasing trend towards the next generation of cloud infrastructure, the digitization of enterprises and the focus on end-user experience and costs are driving the need for operational automation and assurance solutions. A progressive enterprise requires a progressive network that is inherently secure, adaptable, application aware and designed from the ground up to handle the diverse workloads and dynamic data flows created by the business.”

Yarob Sakhnini, Vice President, Emerging Markets EMEA, Juniper Networks

-Ends-

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks is dedicated to dramatically simplifying network operations and driving superior experiences for end users. Our solutions deliver industry-leading insight, automation, security and AI to drive real business results. We believe that powering connections will bring us closer together while empowering us all to solve the world’s greatest challenges of well-being, sustainability and equality. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations:

Josephine Dairi

Edelman

JuniperUAEteam@edelman.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022