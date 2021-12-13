Open throughout EXPO 2020 Dubai, visitors can indulge in gastronomical creations designed to showcase authentic Luxembourgish cuisine

Dubai : Known globally for exceptional service that goes beyond expectations, Jumeirah Group, the global luxury hospitality company and member of Dubai Holding, has bought its celebrated hospitality and culinary expertise to EXPO Dubai 2020 via a unique partnership with ‘Schengen Lounge’, the exclusive fine dining restaurant at the Luxembourg Pavilion.

Since its inception, Jumeirah Group has continued to lead in hospitality, expanding its luxurious Arabian, home-grown hospitality brand internationally while pushing the limits of design, culinary and service expertise for guests across the globe to enjoy. As a unique addition to the brand’s list of innovative offerings, Jumeirah Group’s exquisite concept at Schengen Lounge epitomises the exposition theme of ‘connecting minds, creating the future’, providing a new and innovative way for visitors to Dubai to discover the Group’s immaculate guest experience and signature dining.

Under the helm of Michelin-starred Chef Kim Kevin de Dood and Jumeirah Group’s sous chefs Mario Coelho and Sam Vossen, and in collaboration with Madinat Jumeirah and Jumeirah Hospitality, visitors to Schengen Lounge can enjoy mouth-watering fusion cuisine from the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The collaboration brings together a myriad of European flavours and styles, reflective of Luxembourg’s international community and diversity, for an experience that transcends borders. Signature dishes include FeierstengsZalot, a traditional Luxembourgish beef salad and homemade Kniddelen dumplings served with a modern, international, and an unexpected twist. Visitors can also indulge in dishes such as green dill oil and fennel, roast lamb served with potato waffles and mushrooms, and Trout Meuniere with a ginger-infused cream.

Andy Cuthbert, General Manager of Jumeirah Hospitality, Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events and Jumeirah Creekside Hotel said: “Jumeirah Group is a leading light for UAE hospitality and our partnership with the Luxembourg pavilion is an exciting opportunity for us to bring our exceptional experience to the world’s greatest show. Luxembourg is known for its exceptional food and wine production, with the highest concentration of Michelin-starred restaurants per capita in Europe, and the second highest in the world. With this collaboration, two entities known for food and beverage excellence, have joined forces to create a unique fine dining experience for EXPO 2020 Dubai.”

Maggy Nagel, Commissioner General of the Luxembourg Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai said: “Our partnership with Jumeirah Group will position the Schengen Lounge among the top locations at EXPO 2020 for fine dining and solidify Luxembourg’s status as a top gastronomic destination.”

Located in the Opportunity District at EXPO 2020 Dubai, Schengen Lounge at the Luxembourg Pavilion is open until 31st March 2022, with capacity for 80 diners across indoor and outdoor seating. To find out more, and for reservations, please visit https://www.luxembourgexpo2020dubai.lu or contact on Restaurant@expopavilion.lu or +971 4718 9902. In the meantime, stay connected via social media and don’t forget to tag #TimeExceptionallyWellSpent in your posts.

-Ends-

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 24 properties across the Middle East (including the flagship Burj Al Arab Jumeirah) Europe and Asia, with more properties currently under construction around the globe.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues is Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority. It has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels, while strictly adhering to each market’s respective Government directives. Demonstrating Jumeirah’s commitment to operating its hotels to the highest global standards, 13 of its hotels hold the Bureau Veritas Safeguard Label, with Jumeirah Al Naseem being the first hotel in the world to receive the prestigious certification. The Group is working closely with Bureau Veritas to certify its wider portfolio.

www.jumeirah.com

For more information, please contact:

Maitha Al Jassim - Cluster PR & Communications Manager

Maitha.Aljassim@jumeirah.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021