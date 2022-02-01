Dubai, UAE: Italy confirm its position as a leading supplier to the UAE dental market exporting in 2020 Euro 24 million worth of dental products to the Emirates, the UAE’s 6th global supplier. Figures at the end of 2020 show that the global demand for Italian dental products is continuing at pace, with exports increasing by 47% over the last decade to Euro 560 million, and over Euro one billion in industrial production.

Italy excels in dental technology development, production and manufacturing, with the UAE’s dental industry increasing imports of Italian dental drilling equipment by +330% in the first 9 months of 2021. For the same period, imports of dental chairs increased by 105%; dental instruments and appliances by +68%; artificial teeth by +64%; dental prosthetics by +35% and X-ray apparatus by +25%.

Today marks the first day of the UAE International Dental Conference & Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai) and Italy is Guest of Honor at the 26th edition of the exhibition. The Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE and the Consulate General in Dubai and Italian Dental Industry Association (UNIDI) is supporting 46 exhibitors during the three-day event at the Dubai World Trade Centre, an increase from 35 companies last year.

“We are glad to participate as guest of honor with 46 companies in AEEDC Dubai, which has long been a point of reference for the dental industry and research professionals at a global level,” His Excellency Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE commented.

“The Italian dental sector has grown by 4.5% in the last decade reaching a total of 1.026 billion Euros, corresponding to a quarter of the total turnover of the private health sector. In the first nine months of 2021, the Italian export to UAE reached 17.4 million euros (+3.72% compared to the same period of the previous year). We believe that new global trends, the ageing of the population, a growing awareness of the importance of prevention and even the increasing attention to personal image and beauty fostered by social media, will boost a further growth of this sector.

“Against this backdrop, Italy is keen to showcase at AEEDC Dubai the latest technologies and solutions adopted by our dental industry, to the benefit of the increasingly demanding UAE and international professionals attending the exhibition,” His Excellency concluded.

Amedeo Scarpa, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE said, “Italian excellence in manufacturing is globally recognized, and our dental products are now exported almost everywhere in the world .

Thanks to our reputation we have built a strong trade relationship with the UAE over the past 10 years and we are proud to be a core part of the country’s dental offering. Italian manufacturers are the 6th global supplier to the UAE, this relationship enables people in the Emirates to have access to the highest-quality dental care and the latest technological advances.

For this special edition of AEEDC – where Italy is Country of Honor – and to further enhance the commercial exchanges with this part of the world, we are hosting selected delegations from Egypt, India, Saudi Arabia and Qatar and setting up an agenda of one to one meetings with our exhibitors.”

Commenting on the participation at AEEDC, Gianfranco Berrutti, UNIDI President. “Being guests of honor at AEEDC is a source of great satisfaction for us. Italy, UNIDI, the association that I lead, Expodental Meeting, the trade fair we organize, are working hard so that together we can overcome the most serious world crisis of this century. Being here, again, in Dubai represents an important restart for us, an alliance with a country and a trade fair that are our friends and together with us, are starting again.”

“The Italian companies exhibiting here in Dubai showcase the best of our dental production. The UNIDI ITA participation is the largest one here in AEDEEC 2022 and witnesses the will to restart of our sector.” added Luigi Fanin, Promunidi President.

