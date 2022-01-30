DUBAI : As part of the ongoing Health Week, the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai yesterday hosted two sessions on Medical Value Travel (MVT), wherein sectoral experts elaborated their views on the opportunities that the MVT sector holds and the rising role of telemedicine & Indian traditional medicine.

The first session “Medical Value Travel Post Pandemic: Challenges & Opportunities” witnessed discussion on the opportunities and growth of the MVT industry in a post-pandemic environment. The speakers shared their thoughts on how the MVT industry in partnership with other emerging technology providers and the government can accelerate Tele-Health in India and at the global level.

Sharing his views, Mr Sunil H Talati, Chairman, Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) said, “Every year billions of people take advantage of medical tourism and medical travel for better treatment and appropriate medical attention. While pandemic has hit the sector badly, we expect India to gain around USD 13 billion business by treating international patients this year. Both SEPC and the Government of India are extremely positive regarding the growth of MVT in the coming years.”

Addressing the audiences, Mr David Boucher, Group CSE, Aster DM Healthcare said, “The last two years have been really difficult for international medical travel because of the travel restrictions and ongoing pandemic. I believe that there is a huge pent-up demand, and we are very bullish on the market and the sector.”

The second session “Rising Role of Telemedicine & Indian Traditional Medicine in Medical Value Travel” emphasised on developing a strategy to integrate Telemedicine and Indian traditional medicine in India’s MVT services, defining its role, importance, and scope in accelerating MVT. The discussion underlined the importance of Telehealth in increasing patient access, improving outcomes, and delivering efficient healthcare to partner MVT countries.

Vaidya Sumeet Goel, OSD to Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, GoI said, “The Ministry of Ayush is working on various aspects to cater to the Medical Value Travel. We have recently started providing Ayurveda medical treatment in India under the medical visa category. Ayush Export Promotion Council has also been set up. The Ministry has started incentivising the entrepreneurs and foreign investors, who wanted to establish Ayush wellness centre or tertiary care centre under the Champion Services Sector Scheme.”

“We are also working with the Bureau of Indian Standards to develop standards for Medical Value Travel in AYUSH systems, which will be at the level of ISO so that we can have global level standardization,” added Vaidya Goel.

Ms Upasana Arora, Healthcare Panel Head, SEPC & Director, Yashoda Hospitals participated in the session virtually and said, “India has proven itself during COVID-19 and has done a tremendous job in vaccination front despite huge population. From manufacturing vaccines to providing medical consultation through telemedicine, we have proved that India is the best place for healthcare facilities. I urge everyone to consider India as the best medical destination for all kinds of treatments not only in modern medicine but through traditional medicine as well.”

The discussions also saw participation from eminent sector experts like Major Tom Louis, CEO (Projects), VPS Health & Response Plus Medicals, Mr Sandeep Vohra, Chief Executive, Roseview Investment & Advisors, UAE & Representative for HTI, UAE, Ms Lydia Oile - CEO, Le memorial, Uganda, Ms Leila Kresic Juric - HTI – Belgium, Mr Vinay Aggarwal - Founder & MD, Shinon Global, Ms Inna Dashchenkomy, Co-Founder, Medtour Club – Ukraine, Mr Lutz Lungwitz -President, German Medical & Wellness Association, Mr Shaaz Mahmood, Founder, Medijourn, VPS Delegate – Dubai & Mr Danish Khan, Founder, CureStay

The Health & Wellness week will conclude on 4th February 2022.

