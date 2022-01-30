PHOTO
DUBAI : As part of the ongoing Health Week, the India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai yesterday hosted two sessions on Medical Value Travel (MVT), wherein sectoral experts elaborated their views on the opportunities that the MVT sector holds and the rising role of telemedicine & Indian traditional medicine.
The first session “Medical Value Travel Post Pandemic: Challenges & Opportunities” witnessed discussion on the opportunities and growth of the MVT industry in a post-pandemic environment. The speakers shared their thoughts on how the MVT industry in partnership with other emerging technology providers and the government can accelerate Tele-Health in India and at the global level.
Sharing his views, Mr Sunil H Talati, Chairman, Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) said, “Every year billions of people take advantage of medical tourism and medical travel for better treatment and appropriate medical attention. While pandemic has hit the sector badly, we expect India to gain around USD 13 billion business by treating international patients this year. Both SEPC and the Government of India are extremely positive regarding the growth of MVT in the coming years.”
Addressing the audiences, Mr David Boucher, Group CSE, Aster DM Healthcare said, “The last two years have been really difficult for international medical travel because of the travel restrictions and ongoing pandemic. I believe that there is a huge pent-up demand, and we are very bullish on the market and the sector.”
The second session “Rising Role of Telemedicine & Indian Traditional Medicine in Medical Value Travel” emphasised on developing a strategy to integrate Telemedicine and Indian traditional medicine in India’s MVT services, defining its role, importance, and scope in accelerating MVT. The discussion underlined the importance of Telehealth in increasing patient access, improving outcomes, and delivering efficient healthcare to partner MVT countries.
Vaidya Sumeet Goel, OSD to Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, GoI said, “The Ministry of Ayush is working on various aspects to cater to the Medical Value Travel. We have recently started providing Ayurveda medical treatment in India under the medical visa category. Ayush Export Promotion Council has also been set up. The Ministry has started incentivising the entrepreneurs and foreign investors, who wanted to establish Ayush wellness centre or tertiary care centre under the Champion Services Sector Scheme.”
“We are also working with the Bureau of Indian Standards to develop standards for Medical Value Travel in AYUSH systems, which will be at the level of ISO so that we can have global level standardization,” added Vaidya Goel.
Ms Upasana Arora, Healthcare Panel Head, SEPC & Director, Yashoda Hospitals participated in the session virtually and said, “India has proven itself during COVID-19 and has done a tremendous job in vaccination front despite huge population. From manufacturing vaccines to providing medical consultation through telemedicine, we have proved that India is the best place for healthcare facilities. I urge everyone to consider India as the best medical destination for all kinds of treatments not only in modern medicine but through traditional medicine as well.”
The discussions also saw participation from eminent sector experts like Major Tom Louis, CEO (Projects), VPS Health & Response Plus Medicals, Mr Sandeep Vohra, Chief Executive, Roseview Investment & Advisors, UAE & Representative for HTI, UAE, Ms Lydia Oile - CEO, Le memorial, Uganda, Ms Leila Kresic Juric - HTI – Belgium, Mr Vinay Aggarwal - Founder & MD, Shinon Global, Ms Inna Dashchenkomy, Co-Founder, Medtour Club – Ukraine, Mr Lutz Lungwitz -President, German Medical & Wellness Association, Mr Shaaz Mahmood, Founder, Medijourn, VPS Delegate – Dubai & Mr Danish Khan, Founder, CureStay
The Health & Wellness week will conclude on 4th February 2022.
-Ends-
To know more about India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit:
Website - https://www.indiaexpo2020.com/
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/indiaatexpo2020/
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indiaatexpo2020/
Twitter - https://twitter.com/IndiaExpo2020?s=09
LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/india-expo-2020/?viewAsMember=true
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6uOcYsc4g_JWMfS_Dz4Fhg/featured
Koo - https://www.kooapp.com/profile/IndiaExpo2020
To know more about Expo 2020 Dubai, please visit - https://www.expo2020dubai.com/en
For more information or any media query, please contact –
Mr. Kuldeep Singh
APCO Worldwide
Email – Kusingh@apcoworldwide.com
Ms. Shalini Saigal
APCO Worldwide
Email – ssaigal@apcoworldwide.com
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.