Qatar Tourism participates in OTM Mumbai 2024

This year, the double-decker pavilion was its largest edition yet, covering an expansive area of 200sq m and featuring unique activations

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
February 12, 2024
Qatar Tourism (QT) led a delegation of 13 partners from the hospitality sector at OTM Mumbai 2024, one of Asia’s leading Travel Trade Shows.
The event, which ran from February 8-10 at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre, provided the QT with a platform to present its latest offerings to the Indian market and engage with more than 35,000 industry professionals.
For the third consecutive year in a row, the QT won the “Best Design and Decoration” award for its booth.
This year, the double-decker pavilion was its largest edition yet, covering an expansive area of 200sq m and featuring unique activations.
An immersive augmented reality (AR) experience allowed visitors to closely view and interact with Qatar's iconic animals on an LED display, providing an opportunity to capture the moment.
The travel and trade show provided the QT with the opportunity to engage with core markets identified in the 2030 strategy.
In 2023, Qatar welcomed approximately 420,000 visitors from India, comprising 10% of the total international arrivals for that year, making it the second highest source market after Saudi Arabia.
This year’s booth featured industry partners that included Qatar Airways, Discover Qatar, Qatar Calendar, Hilton Salwa Beach Resort, Rixos Qetaifan Island North Doha, The Chedi Katara Hotel & Resort, Marsa Malaz Kempinski, Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha, Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, Q Moments as the Destination Management Company, Tawfeeq Holidays, Regency Travel & Tours, and Ali Bin Ali Travel.
