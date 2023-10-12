The Indian Ambassador to the State of Kuwait, Dr. Adarsh Swaika, emphasized his country’s commitment to enhancing its tourism infrastructure, offering a wide range of unique and diverse cultural experiences to its visitors. Dr. Suika made these remarks during his address at a seminar organized by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait on Wednesday. The seminar aimed to introduce the rich tapestry of tourism and culture in India, and it saw the active participation of various Indian tourism officials and representatives from international hotels and resorts operating in India.

HE Dr. Adarsh Swaika, highlighted that India is a prime destination for travelers due to its remarkable cultural diversity and the presence of stunning natural landscapes. Furthermore, India boasts the largest number of hotels, health and entertainment resorts, and is home to 42 sites recognized as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO, catering to the interests of a wide range of tourists.

The ongoing development of India’s infrastructure, including airports, transportation options like luxury trains, and well-maintained highways, has significantly improved accessibility to various regions of the country. Dr. Adarsh Swaika also mentioned India’s focus on digital technologies in delivering services, making it easier for tourists to explore the hidden gems of the nation.

One significant advantage India offers is its affordability, with competitive prices for accommodations, travel, and daily necessities, setting it apart from many other countries.

Regarding the issuance of entry visas, Dr. Adarsh Swaika noted that the Indian Embassy in Kuwait provides a swift and efficient visa process for Kuwaiti citizens, granting them multiple entry visas with a validity of six months, allowing for flexible travel plans.

The seminar included informative presentations by tourism industry officials and renowned hotels and resorts in India, who showcased the array of activities and services India has to offer to travelers. Additionally, individuals who have experienced traveling in India shared their personal insights and tips on organizing trips to this culturally rich and diverse nation. (KUNA)

